ESPN Analyst Rips Colts Receivers, Tweets Indianapolis Needs WRs ‘More Than Any Team’

If there is any consensus among the reporters and insiders covering the Indianapolis Colts this offseason, it’s that the team lacks depth and experience at wide receiver.

NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky of ESPN just decided to remind everyone of that fact on Twitter.

On April 19, Orlovsky was highly critical of the Colts wide receivers, citing the lack of previous NFL production the team has at the position.

— Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) April 20, 2022

As shown above, Orlovsky responded to his own post by also tweeting that the Philadelphia Eagles in fact have less production among their wide receivers, but that Devonta Smith is a young star.

With that second tweet, Orlovsky seems to be implying Michael Pittman Jr. isn’t a young star. Interestingly, though, Pittman, Indianapolis’ leading receiver from the 2021 season, had more catches and yards than Smith did last year.

Parris Campbell versus Ashton Dulin

A Pittman versus Smith discussion isn’t the only interesting debate Orlovsky is unintentionally starting on social media. The ESPN analyst called Aston Dulin the No. 2 wide receiver for the Colts, but the team may actually view Parris Campbell as its current front runner to start opposite Pittman.

“I’m not quitting on Parris Campbell,” Colts general manager Chris Ballard said to staff writer Zak Keefer of The Athletic in early March. “But does it mean we’re going to sit here and count on him to be our 2 or 3 right away? No. We will add competition to the position.”

Dulin will be part of that competition. The Colts announced on April 19 that he signed his restricted free agent tender.

Campbell has 34 catches and 360 receiving yards in his three-year NFL career. His 34 career receptions is almost twice as many as Dulin.

Last season, Campbell produced less than Dulin, but Campbell only played six games because of injuries. In fact, Campbell has yet to dress for more than seven contests in any of his three seasons due to various ailments.

Colts To Target Wide Receivers in 2022 NFL Draft?

Orlovsky may have incorrectly assumed Dulin is Indianapolis’ No. 2 wide receiver as of April 20, but his original point about the hole at wideout on the Colts roster is true.

Outside of Pittman, Keke Coutee is the only other receiver signed in Indianapolis who has recorded a 400-yard receiving NFL season. Coutee is also the oldest wideout on the Colts roster at 25 years old.

If Indianapolis wanted to raise the average age of its wide receivers and boost the career stat line of the group, Ballard could re-sign T.Y. Hilton or target a former teammate of Matt Ryan’s in two-time All-Pro wideout Julio Jones.

On April 17, NFL writer Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report wrote five-time Pro Bowl receiver Jarvis Landry would fit best with the Colts.

But the Colts have remained prudent when signing free agents. The much more likely scenario is Indianapolis adding one or two wide receivers through the 2022 NFL Draft.

Colts expert Andrew Moore of Sports Illustrated projected the Colts to draft two wide receivers with their first two picks next week. First, he predicted Indianapolis to select Georgia receiver George Pickens at No. 42 overall and then SMU wideout Danny Gray in the third round.

On April 5, NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay of ESPN sent Pickens to the Colts in the second round of his mock draft. In his latest mock released on April 19, McShay had the Colts picking South Alabama receiver Jalen Tolbert at No. 73 overall.

The Colts have seven draft picks in the 2022 NFL Draft to add competition at wide receiver.