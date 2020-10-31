Jaime Munguia’s Fight Stopped After Gruesome Injury [WATCH]

Undefeated boxing star Jaime Munguia stopped veteran contender Tureano Johnson via sixth-round stoppage on Saturday night in the main event of a DAZN boxing card streamed live from Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California. Munguia, 24, from Mexico, fought off the hard charge from his 36-year-old adversary by splitting Johnsons’ lip with a huge uppercut near the end of the sixth round. Johnson bravely made it to the bell in the round but the fight was stopped there by the ringside doctor.

This @jaimemunguia15 uppercut led to the cut that awarded him the KO. pic.twitter.com/Ccczz7P2Ru — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing__) October 31, 2020

Munguia’s record improved to 36-0 with 29 KOs. Johnson’s fell to 21-3-1.

‘Piece of Lip Went Flying’

Some have even suggested in the video clip above that a piece of Johnson’s lip can be seen exploding off the middleweight fighter’s face and outside the ring to the ground below.

The Athletic’s Mike Coppinger stated, “It appeared that a piece of the lip went flying following a Munguia right uppercut.”

It appeared that a piece of the lip went flying following a Munguia right uppercut https://t.co/Z46CSbhyen — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) October 31, 2020

Whatever the case, the massive punch Munguia landed absolutely tore Johnson’s top lip into two separate pieces in a way that usually isn’t seen in sports. You can see a stunning picture of the gruesome injury below.

This fight is stopped after 6 rounds due to a cut on Tuerano Johnson's lip.#MunguiaJohnson pic.twitter.com/wHu6SIIJnn — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing__) October 31, 2020

Gruesome Injury Reminded Some of UFC Heavyweight’s Similar Fate

That busted lip reminded some people in the combat sports world of UFC heavyweight Alistair Overeem’s infamous last-second loss to Jairzinho Rozenstruik back in December 2019.

In that main event showdown, the heavyweight legend seemed to be on his way to the decision win over Rozenstruik only to see his hopes dashed by a similar lip-splitting punch.

You can compare the two horrifying injuries below.

In the spirit of Halloween, who wore it better? #MunguiaJohnson pic.twitter.com/2AB8eD1ZdD — RJ Clifford (@RJcliffordMMA) October 31, 2020

It should be noted that Overeem won his next two fights, and some believe he’s on his way to earning another title shot.

So Johnson might be disappointed in the loss to Munguia on Friday night, but suffering the brutal lip cut isn’t something that should keep the slugger down for the count.

Overeem made it all the way back from his cut. Johson can, too.

Munguia Growing Into Middleweight Contender

The stunning win gave Munguia his second straight win in boxing’s 160-pound middleweight division since vacating his 154-pound world title to move up a division.

It didn’t come easy.

The fight was a back-and-forth brawl filled with hooks, uppercuts and overhands from all angles thanks to both fighters’ willingness to stand in the pocket to trade punches.

Munguia will likely need to learn more about employing his jab from long-range and pivoting away from harm if he hopes to someday compete with the likes of Canelo Alvarez, Jermall Charlo and other top middleweight stars.

Regardless, Munguia’s win over Johnson was an important step in the right direction for the young fighter. The Mexican slugger remains a fan-friendly and undefeated middleweight contender seemingly on his way to stardom in the sport.

