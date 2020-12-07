James Harden’s Mom Addresses Trade Rumors, Trolls Rockets Fan

Houston Rockets All-Star, James Harden is the talk of the town.

While it is believed that Harden Wants out of Houston. A fan on Instagram addressed his frustration to Harden’s mom, Monja Willis via Instagram stating:

“Ms. Willis, What your son is currently doing is not right,” wrote Instagram user, Wastemandam.

“And I know this isn’t what you’ve raised him to be, or the upbringing you ever intended for him. His actions are completely reprehensible and just irresponsible to another degree. Not only is this unprofessional, but this is extremely disrespectful to his coach, his organization of several years of supportm and his teammates that needed a leader. Clearly he has no intentions to be a Rocket, and he’s continuing to mislead his team and front office. And this is coing from a young man who has considered him him favorite player and looked up to him for inspiration. He lost a fan in me, and I’m sure many around the world. Please, do something, at least tell use what’s going on. Thank you.”

Willis responded by stating: “Not sure who you are. But I have raised my son to be the caring and giving young business man that he has become. He has his own mind and can make his own decisions and I’ve very proud of him for that. Now as far as his job you clearly don’t understand what’s really going on. That’s ok. You know if people had their own life and not try to make decisions for others, we could really be a better world. His decisions in life, because this is his life and legacy has nothing to do with you. He is doing the best for his career. Please pay attention and understand. He has worked hard every time he suited up for his job giving 210%. He asked for a chance to get a ring that’s it. Anyone in their right mind in this business would want that. So if he lost you as a fan, you weren’t the right fan from the start. Blessings to you son.”

James Harden’s preferences with the Rockets are still unclear at this point.

According to multiple reports, Harden didn’t show up to the first team workout of Rockets training camp— even though head coach Stephen Silas expected him there.

“That’s a question you’re going to have to ask him when he gets here,” Rockets head coach, Stephen Silas stated during media availability yesterday.

Harden was not the only notable Rocket missing from the Rockets’ first training camp practice. P.J. Tucker also missed the Rockets’ practice. It’s unclear whether Tucker missed practice due to COVID protocols or a different reason.

Harden averaged 34.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.8 steals for Houston last season.

It is believed that the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers are on his list of teams to be traded to.

In order for a transaction to Brooklyn to take place, the Nets would have to offer Caris LeVert. If Philly were to make a move, Ben Simmons would have to be offered.