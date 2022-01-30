Joe Burrow’s Girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher Hopes for Bengals Super Bowl

Joe Burrow’s girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher’s Instagram page is full of photos from the Bengals’ exciting season and playoff run. Holzmacher is hoping the Bengals can pull off one more upset to land in the Super Bowl.

Regardless, Holzmacher has been with Burrow since the start. Prior to being the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL draft, Holzmacher took to Instagram to send the future Bengals franchise quarterback a heartfelt message.

“Tonight a new chapter starts for you!” Holzmacher said on April 23, 2020. “Thankful to be by your side joe and to be a part of the the past three seasons. I’ve had the best experiences and met the best people along the way. So excited for what the future holds. Tonight will be once in a lifetime night for you.”

Holzmacher Has Been by Burrow’s Side at Ohio State, LSU & Now With the Bengals

After Burrow transferred from Ohio State to LSU in 2018, the quarterback posted a photo with Holzmacher and sent a message about the future.

“The first chapter was a pretty great one,” Burrow noted in a May 26, 2018 Instagram post. “Now it’s time to write the next one.”

Holzmacher’s Instagram page is full of special moments she has shared with Burrow. From Ohio State to LSU and now finally with the Bengals, Holzmacher has witnessed a lot of great football games with Burrow under center.

Holzmacher has become a regular in Cincinnati, and Burrow has adjusted just fine to being back in Ohio. Burrow accidentally created a bit of a stir by claiming the lack of Cincinnati nightlife has helped the Bengals players in their attempt to steer clear of COVID.

“You know, we’re doing a great job with our COVID protocols,” Burrow explained during a December 2021 press conference. “Fortunately, there’s not a ton to do in Cincinnati. So, you know, nobody’s going out to clubs and bars and getting COVID every weekend, but we’ve been healthy.”

Burrow on Bengals: ‘I’m Tired of the Underdog Narrative’

Given the Bengals’ recent struggles, the team has become a bit of an NFL darling, but Burrow admitted he is “tired” of being the underdog. Yet, the Bengals are once again a touchdown underdog against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship, despite Cincinnati’s win over Kansas City in the regular season. With the team one game away from the Super Bowl, Burrow emphasized that the Bengals are “coming for it all.”

“I’m tired of the underdog narrative, and we’re a really, really good team,” Burrow told reporters on January 22. “We’re here to make noise and, you know, team’s are gonna have to pay attention to us. We’re, like I said, we’re a really good team with really good players and coaches and we’re coming for it all.

“…Like I said, I’m tired of the underdog narrative. We’re a really good team that has worked really hard to get to this point and we make plays. Whether it’s defense, offense or special teams, we go out there and get it done.”