Chiefs Give 2021 Draft Pick Another Chance to Make Active Roster

Getty Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Cornell Powell.

On Wednesday, February 21, the Kansas City Chiefs re-signed wide receiver Cornell Powell, according to the NFL’s personnel notice.

Powell, 26, entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick of the Chiefs in 2021 out of Clemson.

Despite depth at the receiver position being an issue for Kansas City during Powell’s time with the Chiefs, Powell has failed to become a permanent fixture on the active roster. During the 2021 and 2023 seasons he remained on the practice squad, and he was active for three games during the 2022 regular season.

In the three games Powell was active, he registered 28 special teams snaps and just three offensive snaps, according to Pro Football Reference.

