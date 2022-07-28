Ex-Chiefs Pro Bowler’s Career in Jeopardy After Being Cut

On July 27, the San Francisco 49ers released veteran defensive end Dee Ford, according to the organization.

As a first-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2014 NFL Draft, Ford spent five seasons in Kansas City, accumulating 69 QB hits, 30.5 sacks, and 44 tackles for loss in that time frame, according to Pro Football Reference.

After his final season with the Chiefs in 2018 in which he recorded 29 QB hits, 13 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, and the first Pro Bowl nod of his career, Ford signed a five-year, $85.5 million deal with the 49ers the following offseason. Unfortunately, injuries hampered Ford during his time in San Francisco, which caused him to only play a total of 21 games for the 49ers over the next three seasons.

Now that he’s been released, Ford, 31, is free to sign with any team he chooses. But it’s up to the teams that are interested in Ford to determine if he’s still healthy enough to contribute on the football field.

Twitter Reacts to Ford Being Cut

Twitter users reacted to Ford being cut by the 49ers, putting a Chiefs spin on their thoughts.

“If the Chiefs sign Dee Ford over Dunlap, I might go into cardiac arrest,” one Twitter user wrote.

“I can’t believe anyone has even thought, let alone suggested that the Chiefs should entertain bringing Dee Ford back…for any amount of money,” another user wrote.

“Players the Chiefs should consider BEFORE Dee Ford: LITERALLY anyone. I’d rather play one man down on the defense all season than sign that man Dee Ford,” another user wrote.

“Look, you can talk about the Frank Clark trade not being worth it, and I personally would agree, but give Veach credit for knowing not to sink a bunch of money into Dee Ford,” another user wrote.

“Dee Ford will never be forgiven for costing the Chiefs a chance to go to the Super Bowl against LAR in Mahomes first season :( one of my two most painful sports moments was that and I think all the other Buckeye fans know my other one,” another user wrote.

Chiefs Interested in Hot Commodity at DE: Report

The Chiefs placing defensive tackle Cortez Broughton on injured reserve opened up a roster spot for another potential defensive lineman to join the squad. That might be why the team is bringing one in for a workout.

Kansas City worked out defensive end Chris Odom on Wednesday, July 27, according to Dov Kleiman.

Odom is best known for his most recent body of work, which includes being named the USFL’s Defensive Player of the Year for the 2022 season. During the league’s inaugural season, Odom recorded 12.5 sacks, per Fox Sports.

Before joining the USFL, Odom did spend time in the NFL. After going undrafted out of Arkansas State in 2017, Odom was active for a total of seven games for the Green Bay Packers that year, and was then active for four games for the then-Washington Redskins in 2019, according to Pro Football Reference.

Odom was a player being linked to the Chiefs prior to his scheduled workout in Kansas City.

The Chiefs are one of three teams that will host Odom, with the others being the Arizona Cardinals and Cincinnati Bengals, per Kleiman. That could mean that Kansas City might have to get into a bidding war if they want Odom’s services for at least the summer.