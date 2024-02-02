49ers Star Nick Bosa’s 4-Word Comment on Chiefs Tackles Turns Heads

After a rollercoaster of a season, the Kansas City Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl.

After a few days off, both teams returned to practice and addressed the media on Thursday, February 1. Speaking to reporters, Niners star Nick Bosa was asked what stands out about Chiefs tackles Donovan Smith and Jawaan Taylor‘s penalties this season.

“They hold a lot,” Bosa answered.

Nick Bosa on his impression of Chiefs tackles Donovan Smith and Jawaan Taylor: “They hold a lot.” pic.twitter.com/U0YGXiCMqZ — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) February 1, 2024

Nick Bosa’s answer immediately caused a stir on X, formerly known as Twitter. While many people took his comments as a harsh knock, others couldn’t help but admit he was not lying. Even former Chiefs All-Pro lineman Mitchell Schwartz weighed in.

Schwartz posted, “This is going to make its rounds and for obvious reasons but he’s not wrong. And the question that he’s answering if you watch the video frames it as a penalty happy OL and what he sees when watching them. Which, again, not wrong!”

Taylor, who signed a four-year $80 million contract with the Chiefs last March, finished the regular season as the most penalized offensive lineman in the league. In 17 games, he was penalized 7 times for holding and 9 false starts. Taylor garnered 5 more flags than Jets’ Mekhi Bekton and Ravens’ Ronnie Stanley, who tied for second place (12 penalties).

Last season, Smith was the second most-penalized offensive lineman (12) while a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This year, he was hit with 6 total penalties, 5 for holding, and 1 false start in 12 games.

Nick Bosa Called the 49ers-Chiefs Super Bowl Rematch ‘Perfect’

These Chiefs and 49ers are no strangers. Four years ago, the Chiefs defeated the Niners 31-20 following the 2019 NFL season, Bosa’s rookie year.

After San Francisco came back from a 17-point deficit to defeat the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship game, Bosa was pumped for a rematch. The 26-year-old, whose $170 million contract extension made him the highest-paid defensive lineman in the league, knows it won’t be easy to shut down Patrick Mahomes and Co.

“It’s perfect,” Bosa said, per The Kansas City Star. “And they’re as great of an organization, coach, quarterback as there is. They were down, not looking great this year either, and they’re playing their best ball now, so it’s going to be a big challenge.”

The Chiefs are Considered Underdogs in the 2024 Super Bowl

Buckle up. We've got 7 minutes and 45 seconds of @PatrickMahomes on the mic in Baltimore 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/sJLUI7B4JX — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 1, 2024



Heading into the Super Bowl in Las Vegas, the Chiefs are considered 2-point underdogs. However, Mahomes and the Chiefs have proved that they thrive when doubted. Kansas City were 2.5-point underdogs against the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional round and won 27-14.

Against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game, they were 4.5-point underdogs and won 17-10. At this point, it’s just a bad idea to bet against the Chiefs. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Mahomes said their underdog status helped fuel the team in the postseason.

“We just haven’t had that aspect,” Mahomes admitted as the Chiefs prepare to play in their fourth Super Bowl in five years. Kansas City can be the first team since the 2003-2004 New England Patriots to win back-to-back Super Bowls.

“I think it kinda lit a fire under some guys. Including myself. But at the end of the day, it’s playoff games. You want to win. Regardless if we were an underdog or not, that fire would’ve been lit because this is the time of year you work for… we’re going to maximize the opportunity every time we’re out there.”