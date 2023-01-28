Chiefs Activate Fan-Favorite Playmaker After 4-Game Absence

The Kansas City Chiefs made a flurry of transactions on Saturday, January 28, one of which was activating tight end Jody Fortson (elbow) from injured reserve.

The Chiefs have activated TE Jody Fortson from IR to the 53-man roster and elevated WR Marcus Kemp and WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette from the practice squad for tomorrow’s game. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 28, 2023

Along with activating Fortson, the Chiefs also elevated receivers Marcus Kemp and Ihmir Smith-Marsette from the practice squad to the game day roster for the AFC Championship.

Two days before Christmas is when Fortson landed on injured reserve after suffering the injury in the team’s Week 15 overtime win against the Houston Texans. He will join a lineup against the Cincinnati Bengals that includes tight ends Travis Kelce, Blake Bell, and Noah Gray. Kelce (back) was added to the injury report on Friday and listed as questionable for the AFC Championship.

Although Fortson’s re-introduction into Kansas City’s offense is expected to be slow, that could change if Kelce isn’t able to suit up.

With that being said, Kelce was a full participant at practice the same day he popped up on the injury report. That means he’s still on track to suit up on Sunday despite the injury designation.

Prior to being injured, Fortson played in 13 total games for the Chiefs during the regular season and played a total of 184 offensive snaps and 181 special teams snaps, according to Pro Football Reference. With those offensive snaps he recorded 9 catches on 13 targets for 108 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns.

Patrick Mahomes connects with TE Jody Fortson for a 10-yard TD. PAT is GOOD. #Chiefs – 38#Buccaneers – 17 Mahomes: 20-of-32, 220 yards, 3 TDs #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/R6qGlL7KkE — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) October 3, 2022

Mahomes Outlines Week Prep With Injury

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a high-ankle sprain during Kansas City’s 27-20 win in the Divisional Round over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Despite the injury, Mahomes finished that game — he played the entire second half — was a full participant in every practice leading up to the AFC Title Game, and has no injury designation for the game.

That’s a pretty impressive feat, even if Mahomes isn’t being completely transparent about the severity of his ankle injury.

Speaking to the media on January 26, Mahomes outlined his schedule for the week leading up to the AFC Championship to peel the curtain back on his speedy recovery.