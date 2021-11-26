Troy Aikman Roasted for Comparing Veteran QB to Patrick Mahomes

During their Thanksgiving day game against the Detroit Lions, the Chicago Bears had a veteran quarterback playing in place of rookie first-round pick Justin Fields (cracked ribs). The veteran was a 10-year pro — Andy Dalton — who was starting his fourth game of the season for the Bears, but the just second since Fields became the full-time starter in Week 3.
During the fourth quarter of Chicago’s eventual victory over the Lions, Dalton took a 3rd-and-7 snap and flipped it to running back David Montgomery, who took the pass and went 12 yards with it, picking up the first down. After the play, Fox commentator and Hall of Fame quarterback, Troy Aikman, compared Dalton to a star quarterback in Kansas City, which caused Aikman to be roasted on Twitter for his bold take.
The latest Chiefs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Chiefs newsletter here!
Aikman: Dalton Looked Like Mahomes on That Play…
Here’s the clip of Aikman, who was comparing Dalton’s flip to Montgomery as something resemblant of Mahomes’ style of play:
“I like that; it looked a little bit like Patrick Mahomes right there,” he said.
Twitter Roasts Aikman
Let’s go over some of the tweets regarding Aikman’s take on Dalton looking like Mahomes, shall we?
“Did Troy Aikman really just put Andy Dalton and Patrick Mahomes in the same sentence? Lmao,” wrote Dan Cohen of KSHB 41.
“Troy Aikman just said a thing Andy Dalton did looked like Patrick Mahomes. I repeat: Troy Aikman just said a thing Andy Dalton did looked like Patrick Mahomes,” wrote Alex Shapiro of NBC Sports Chicago.
“Troy Aikman concussion check whenever you say that Andy Dalton looked like Patrick Mahomes,” wrote Matthew Giraldi.
“Did Troy Aikman really just say Andy Dalton looked like Patrick Mahomes out there?? Get this man out of the booth [please],” wrote Drew Portal.
“That did not look like no pat mahomes that looks like andy dalton hush up troy aikman,” Golden1ne wrote.
“Troy Aikman is crazy Andy Dalton doesn’t look like my Quarterback Mahomes!!,” wrote Tina.
“Aikman just said Andy Dalton look like Patrick Mahomes out there and it just ruined my day,” Trill Withers from Underdog Fantasy wrote.
“I swear if i have to hear Troy Aikman compare Andy Dalton to Patrick Mahomes again…,” wrote @dannyfootball59.
“Troy Aikman just compared Andy Dalton to Patrick Mahomes. Can we simulate the rest of this game?” wrote Sean Gale.
“looks a little bit like Patrick Mahomes out there … Andy Dalton – Troy Aikman,” wrote Quincy Carrier.
Thanksgiving Day Football Roundup
The Bears-Lions matchup ended with a game-ending field goal by Chicago to win 16-14. The Bears now sport a 4-7 record, and the Lions are 0-10-1.
The Las Vegas Raiders and Dallas Cowboys went to overtime in their game, and the Raiders sealed the victory with a 29-yard field goal after back-to-back penalties on Dallas’ defense. Las Vegas improves to 6-5 on the season, and the Cowboys drop to 7-4.
The Thanksgiving day primetime matchup was between the New Orleans Saints and Buffalo Bills. This game was the one blowout of the day, as Buffalo beat the Saints 31-6. The Bills are now 6-4, and New Orleans is 5-6.
READ MORE: