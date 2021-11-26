Troy Aikman Roasted for Comparing Veteran QB to Patrick Mahomes

During their Thanksgiving day game against the Detroit Lions, the Chicago Bears had a veteran quarterback playing in place of rookie first-round pick Justin Fields (cracked ribs). The veteran was a 10-year pro — Andy Dalton — who was starting his fourth game of the season for the Bears, but the just second since Fields became the full-time starter in Week 3.

During the fourth quarter of Chicago’s eventual victory over the Lions, Dalton took a 3rd-and-7 snap and flipped it to running back David Montgomery, who took the pass and went 12 yards with it, picking up the first down. After the play, Fox commentator and Hall of Fame quarterback, Troy Aikman, compared Dalton to a star quarterback in Kansas City, which caused Aikman to be roasted on Twitter for his bold take.

Aikman: Dalton Looked Like Mahomes on That Play…

Here’s the clip of Aikman, who was comparing Dalton’s flip to Montgomery as something resemblant of Mahomes’ style of play:

“I like that; it looked a little bit like Patrick Mahomes right there,” he said.

That time Troy Aikman compared Andy Dalton to Patrick Mahomes on Thanksgiving #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/KzztFDyJYC — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) November 26, 2021

Twitter Roasts Aikman

Let’s go over some of the tweets regarding Aikman’s take on Dalton looking like Mahomes, shall we?