Former Chiefs 4-Year WR Works Out for AFC West Rival: Report

Leading up to the Kansas City Chiefs’ Monday Night Football outing against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Raiders worked out a player with ties to the Chiefs.

Las Vegas worked out receiver Albert Wilson on Tuesday, October 4, according to the NFL’s transaction wire.

Wilson, 30, entered the league undrafted out of Georgia State in 2014. He signed with the Chiefs in May of that year and would remain in Kansas City for four seasons. During his time with the Chiefs, he accumulated 124 receptions on 198 targets for 1,544 yards and 7 touchdowns in 55 games played, according to Pro Football Reference.

After his one-year, $1.7 million deal with Kansas City expired following the 2017 season, Wilson signed a three-year, $24 million contract with the Miami Dolphins. During his three years in Miami, Wilson registered 94 catches on 136 targets for 955 yards and 5 touchdowns in 34 games played.

On May 31, Wilson signed a one-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings. But he was cut by the team on August 22 and has been a free agent since then.

Following the news of him working out for the Raiders, Wilson took to Twitter with some positive vibes.

“Thankful & Blessed!” he wrote.

Andy Reid Gushes Over Mahomes’ Floater to CEH

Speaking to the media on October 3, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was asked about quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ Week 4 touchdown to running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire in which Mahomes evaded a couple of tacklers and threw up a floater to Edwards-Helaire in the endzone.

Big Red couldn’t help but gush over the moment that can only be described as “Mahomes Magic.”

“Yeah you know – I’d tell you this, Pete (Sweeney) – I talked to the guys, like I mentioned last night, just don’t take it for granted,” Reid explained during his press conference. “These things are special, some of these things we’re seeing from him, (Patrick Mahomes) so appreciate them but it’s unique so enjoy every one of them, but it’s not something that a lot of people have that advantage of being a part of. With that, I mean that throw was incredible.”

Reid Details Doing Commercial With Mahomes

For those who watched football on Sunday, October 2, you might have noticed that Reid made a rare appearance in a commercial. The commercial was for State Farm Insurance, which quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been the face of for the last couple of years.

Reid detailed what led him to do the commercial.

“Well listen, Pat asked if I would do it with him and I told him I’m not very good at that stuff as you guys know doing these things (laughs),” Reid said during his Monday press conference. “Listen, it was a fun thing. It was good to see how people treat Pat. It was interesting for me to see how that production goes. He does a lot of these things and it kind of gave me the inside scoop on it – literally – to be able to see what he has to go through to put all these together. It’s quite interesting. Great people involved there. They obviously reached out and talked to me about it and knowing that I wasn’t real comfortable doing those kinds of things, but they made it as comfortable as possible.”