Analyst: Chiefs 1st-Round Pick ‘Reminds Me a Ton’ of KC Legend

Kansas City Chiefs 2023 first-round pick Felix Anudike-Uzomah is a very talented edge rusher, which is why the defending Super Bowl champions were willing to spending a Day 1 pick on him.

But KSHB 41’s Nick Jacobs gave an evaluation of Anudike-Uzomah that should have Chiefs fans even more excited that the Kansas State product is now sporting a Chiefs uniform.

“Uzomah is a high energy defensive end. He reminds me a ton of Tampa Hali,” Jacobs shared on Twitter. “Uzomah seems to have a similar dip and rip to Hali. He is relentless on his rushed. Uzomah will keep trying to find a way to the quarterback. He has a quick twitch style and can run some of the games. Uzomah has the size and strength to hold up in the NFL. He also has a sneaky spin move when the time is right.”

Felix Anudike-Uzomah Has Big Shoes to Fill

If Felix Anudike-Uzomah is going to be compared to Tamba Hali, then he certainly has some big shoes to fill in Kansas City.

Hali was a first-round pick of the Chiefs in 2006. He played 12 seasons in the NFL and recorded 159 quarterback hits, 89.5 sacks, and 33 forced fumbles according to Pro Football Reference. Up until his final year in the NFL, which was in 2017, Hali only missed four regular season games.

During his NFL career, Hali was named an All-Pro two times and a Pro Bowler five times.

It’s way too early to predict whether Anudike-Uzomah will replicate the type of success that will eventually put Hali in the Chiefs Ring of Honor. But his play style replicating that of a former Kansas City legend might clarify why the Chiefs took him with the last pick in Round 1.

Complete Results of First Round

Here’s a look at all of the picks and trades made during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft:

1. Carolina Panthers (from CHI): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

2. Houston Texans: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

3. Houston Texans (from AZ): Will Anderson Jr., LB, Alabama

4. Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

5. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN): Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

6. Arizona Cardinals (from LAR through DET): Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State

7. Las Vegas Raiders: Tyree Wilson, DE, Texas Tech

8. Atlanta Falcons: Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

9. Philadelphia Eagles (from CAR through CHI): Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

10. Chicago Bears (from NO through PHI): Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

11. Tennessee Titans: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

12. Detroit Lions (from CLE through HOU and AZ): Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

13. Green Bay Packers (from NYJ): Lukas Van Ness, DE, Iowa

14. Pittsburgh Steelers (from NE): Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

15. New York Jets (from GB): Will McDonald IV, LB, Iowa State

16. Washington Commanders: Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State

17. New England Patriots (from PIT): Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

18. Detroit Lions: Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Calijah Kancey, DT, Pittsburgh

20. Seattle Seahawks: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

21. Los Angeles Chargers: Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU

22. Baltimore Ravens: Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

23. Minnesota Vikings: Jordan Addison, WR, USC

24. New York Giants (from JAX): Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland

25. Buffalo Bills (from JAX through NYG): Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah

26. Dallas Cowboys: Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan

27. Jacksonville Jaguars (from BUF): Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma

28. Cincinnati Bengals: Myles Murphy, DE, Clemson

29. New Orleans Saints (from SF through MIA and DEN): Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson

30. Philadelphia Eagles: Nolan Smith, LB, Georgia

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, DE, Kansas State