Analyst: Chiefs’ Playmaker Should ‘Skyrocket’ During 2nd Half of Season

Along with the passing game, the Kansas City Chiefs’ running game has been underwhelming this season, averaging 103.8 rushing yards per game, which ranks 19th in the NFL, per ESPN.

But former NFL running back and analyst Maurice Jones-Drew believes Kansas City’s run game, namely Isiah Pacheco, will “skyrocket” during the second half of the season.

“Averaging 4.2 yards per carry this season, Pacheco has an angry running style that bodes well for a team that is suddenly not scoring at will and is instead looking to drain the clock in the second half of games,” Jones-Drew wrote on NFL.com on November 8. “He thrived down the stretch as a rookie, gaining 633 rush yards on 126 carries for 5.0 yards per attempt in Weeks 10-18, and I suspect we’ll see him get more opportunities late in 2023 than he did a year ago. Pacheco has the confidence and talent to be yet another offensive star in K.C.”

Isiah Pacheco on Pace to Crack 1,000 Yards

This season, Isiah Pacheco has run the ball 124 times for 525 yards — 4.2 yards per carry — and has 3 rushing touchdowns in nine regular season games played, according to Pro Football Reference. He’s also caught 24-of-28 targets for 160 yards and 1 receiving touchdown.

During the first half of the season, Pacheco was averaging 13.7 carries per game. The Chiefs’ coaching staff should give him more touches on a per-game basis, specifically in the second half of games, which will allow Kansas City to better control the clock and maintain leads. However, more touches no matter the situation is necessary at this point given how inconsistent the Chiefs’ receivers have been thus far.

Given the championship aspirations of the Chiefs, it’s understandable if the team wanted to limit Pacheco’s touches during the first half of the regular season to keep him fresh for the second half season. Kansas City’s offensive line also hasn’t been as persuasive in the running game as they were last season, which potentially caused the coaching staff to put the ball in Patrick Mahomes’s hands instead during times when running the ball would typically be the course of action.

With that being said — the offensive line will need to improve in the trenches for the defending Super Bowl champions to have more success running the ball moving forward. But the Chiefs need to put the ball in Pacheco’s hands — specifically on third-and-short situations — more often, no matter what.

Isiah Pacheco Shows Ultimate Gesture to German Fans

After Kansas City’s 21-14 win over Miami in Week 9, Isiah Pacheco paid the ultimate gesture to fans who attended the game in Frankfurt, Germany.

Over an hour after the game had ended, Pacheco went back onto the field to sign autographs for fans in attendance.

Users on Twitter/X reacted to the video shared by the Chiefs of Pacheco signing autographs after the game.

