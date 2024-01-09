Head Coach Andy Reid’s 6-Word Retort on Weather for Dolphins-Chiefs Game

After a meaningless Week 18 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, the Kansas City Chiefs (No. 3 seed) will face the Miami Dolphins (No. 6 seed) in the Wild Card playoff round.

Catching the attention of analysts and fans ahead of the win-or-go-home matchup, the forecast in Kansas City on Saturday, January 13 at 8:15 p.m. ET. According to Weather.com.com, the weather at Arrowhead Stadium will be 14 degrees during the day and drop to -3 by kickoff. There’s also a 47% chance of snow in the evening.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, January 9, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was asked about the inclement weather. Reid’s answer showed that he isn’t the least bit stressed over it. “We’re not having a snowball fight,” he said.

Reid is also not “banking” on the cold temperatures being an advantage over warm-weather team like Miami. “That’s where you get into trouble… I just say get ready for the game.”

As for acclimating to the frigid temperatures in practice, “We probably won’t go out there today, but there’s a good chance we’re out tomorrow… I know we got a little bit snow out there.” However, Reid noted that decision has less to do with weather. “I like being on the grass as opposed to the artificial surface more than anything.”

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is pumped for the expected winter weather. “What could be better? Playing football in January at Arrowhead Stadium. It’s going to be cold… I’d rather be playing football than chasing my kids around the backyard,” he quipped. “So, I’ll have a bit of an adrenaline rush and I’m excited for it.”

Mahomes also pointed out it’s a lot harder practicing in the snow than playing in it due to the heaters on the sideline. “You just adapt to it.” Growing up in Texas, the 28-year-old didn’t get a lot of snowy games. “It’s kinda cool. You know you’re really playing football.”

The Dolphins Historically Lose While Playing in Cold Weather

The Miami Dolphins have lost their last 10 games in games under 40 degrees at Kickoff. They'll be in expected single digits with negative wind chill Saturday night at Arrowhead. pic.twitter.com/RCFwuTw0D6 — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) January 8, 2024

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, who infamously wore a “I wish it were colder” shirt at practice before losing to Bills in Buffalo last season, isn’t stressing about the weather either.

“If we’re playing any playoff game that’s not at home, it probably will be cold,” McDaniel told reporters. “It will be the same temperature for both teams. For us, and the individuals in the locker room, they’re not going to use that as an excuse. We’ll play a game in the same environment as the other team… You have to adjust if you want to win.”

Statistically speaking, however, McDaniel might want to address the cold weather in practice somehow. Fox 4 KC’s Harold R. Kuntz pointed out, ” Dolphins have lost their last 10 games in games under 40 degrees at Kickoff. They’ll be in expected single digits with negative wind chill Saturday night at Arrowhead.

Andy Reid Discussed the ‘Positive’ Aspect of Resting Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes in the Regular Season Finale

The Dolphins entered Week 18 with an already depleted defense, but lost several more starters during their 21-14 loss to the Bills on Sunday Night Football. While Miami’s defense did a stellar job of slowing Mahomes and Co. during the Chiefs’ 21-14 win in Germany back in Week 9, this squad is now relying on several backups to step up.

As for the Chiefs, Reid was asked about the positives of resting Mahomes in Week 18. “Yes, just from a physical standpoint,” he said. “You’re not getting hits and running, the physical part. So, I think that was a positive. And then he was able to look at some of the teams we would have a chance to play, so he did that.”

As for the mental aspect, Reid said the two-time Super Bowl MVP never stops being locked in on the game. “Well, he was grinding in his own way. He loves that part. It’s just how you balance that. But he loves to to get in there and study it and go. He’s competitive, so he’d love to play. Anywhere and anytime.”

Mahomes agreed. In fact, watching on the sidelines has him even more fired up for this week. “It was an energy boost just to watch these other guys who work day in and day out who don’t get these opportunities, and they found a way to a way to win a football game. It was definitely exciting for me.”