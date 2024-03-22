Why Chiefs HC Andy Reid Once Told Pro Bowler ‘Don’t Lose Your Butt’

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid’s decades of NFL experience means that when he talks ball you would be wise to listen to what he has to say.

But that doesn’t mean some of Big Red’s words of wisdom won’t come off as odd on the surface. That was the case when he once shared some advice with now-former Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt:

“Don’t lose your butt.”

Josh Kendall wrote an article for The Athletic in which he highlighted the importance of — you guessed it — the butt when it comes to evaluating NFL players and prospects.

Kendall interviewed Colquitt for his article, and the 15-year Kansas City punter went into detail about the sound piece of advice Reid gave him during one of his end-of-season exit interviews.

Former NFL punter Dustin Colquitt said the talking points at his end-of-season exit interviews with Kansas City head coach Andy Reid were generally pretty uneventful, except for one. “He’d sit down with me and be like, ‘You went to the Pro Bowl, and we don’t have much to say to you. But don’t lose your butt. Punters have to have big butts. As soon as you start to look like you’re going downhill from a physique standpoint, you’re out of here. Keep that ass going.’”

That is a piece of advice new Chiefs punter Matt Araiza should make note of if he wants to stick around in Kansas City.

Chiefs Should Still Add to WR Room After Hollywood Brown Signing

Kansas City filled a major need on offense when they signed veteran wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown to a one-year, $7 million deal that is worth a maximum of $11 million on March 18. But the addition of Brown alone does not solve all of their receiving woes.

The Chiefs still need a consistently effective and big-bodied X-receiver. I don’t think that player exists in the remaining free agency pool that can fill that role. That means if the team wants to address that need before the end of the offseason they will have to do so through the 2024 NFL Draft.

Prospects like Brian Thomas Jr. (6-foot-3, 209 pounds) and Adonai Mitchell (6-foot-2, 205 pounds) fit the bill as potential Day 1 draft targets that could fill that role in Kansas City’s offense.

But this year’s receiver draft class is very deep, which means the Chiefs might be able to get a long-term answer at X-receiver without having to spend first-round draft capital.

However it happens, the opportunity should be there at some point in the draft for Kansas City to fill one of its biggest remaining roster needs.

As it currently stands, the Chiefs receiver room consists of Brown, Rashee Rice, Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore, Justin Watson, Montrell Washington, Cornell Powell, Justyn Ross, Shi Smith, Anthony Miller, and Jacob Copeland.

Brett Veach Talks Chiefs WR Room

Speaking to the media at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach was asked for his assessment of the team’s wide receiver room since Kansas City traded away Tyreek Hill in March 2022.

“I think much like any position we’re always looking to get better. Whether it be receiver, O-line, D-line, DBs any opportunity we can to make our team better, we’re going to do that,” Veach explained on February 27 of the team’s process. “We put a high priority on the depth in our roster, so we’ll attack that much like we do all positions and try to get the very best players we can. Go through our process, every team’s process is a little bit different and unique. We have ours and there’s always a chance to refine and tune things.

“Again, I think in this league because of such a long season – I’m talking a 20-game season, it’s a marathon, you have to attack every position with a mindset of having that depth because it’s not a matter of if, but when, players go down.”