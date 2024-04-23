Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes 1-Word Reaction to Andy Reid’s Massive Extension

The Kansas City Chiefs are serious about running it back for a Super Bowl three-peat and beyond. On Monday, April 22, the Chiefs announced they agreed to an extension with head coach Andy Reid, president Mark Donovan, and general manager Brett Veach.

While the exact details of the extensions were not immediately revealed, Reid is in line for a massive payday. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero posted, “Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt told Andy Reid he wanted to make him the NFL’s highest-paid coach, and now he is, on a deal that runs through 2029, per sources.”

One person who’s thrilled for Reid is Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who immediately reacted to the news.

“Yessir 💪🏽💪🏽,” Mahomes posted on X.

Reid’s extension successfully shut down those retirement rumors that swirled before the Chiefs won back-to-back Super Bowls. Big Red revealed on The Rich Eisen Show on March 7 that he’ll “just know” when it’s time to call it quits, which obviously isn’t any time soon.

The last time Reid signed an extension was in 2020, after winning his first Super Bowl with the Chiefs. Reid earned $11.5 million annually, Sportico reported in November, making him the eighth-highest coach in the NFL. The No. 1 spot was held by Bill Belichick, who earned $25 million a year.

With Belichick gone, Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton was the highest-paid coach, raking in $18 million annually. So if Reid is now the highest-paid coach in the NFL, he’s earning a salary over $18 million a year. Reid will be 71 years old when his deal expires while Mahomes will be 34.

Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid Is ‘Incredibly Grateful’ to Remain in Kansas City

Reid shared heartfelt statement thanking the Chiefs organization for his extension. “I’m incredibly grateful to Clark and the entire Hunt family for giving me the opportunity to lead this historic franchise,” Reid said.

“Over the last 11 years, Tammy and I have enjoyed calling Kansas City our home. The community has embraced us, we’ve watched our family grow, including having all 12 grandkids during our time here. On the field, there have been so many people that have contributed to our success and Super Bowls, and I’m grateful to the players, coaches and staff that have all invested their time into this process.

“I’d also like to thank my agent, Bob LaMonte. Chiefs Kingdom is a special place and I’m blessed to have the opportunity to be here.”

Clark Hunt Shared a Strong Message on Extending Andy Reid, Mark Donovan & Brett Veach

While Donovan joined the Chiefs in 2009, and was named president in 2011, Reid was hired as head coach in 2013. Veach, who started out as the Chiefs personnel analyst in 2013, became general manager in 2017. Since 2017, Kansas City has gone 100-34, a .746 win percentage in the regular and postseason combined. The Chiefs have racked up seven consecutive AFC West Division titles, four AFC Championships and three Super Bowl wins.

“Individually, Mark, Brett and Andy each represent the best in the National Football League at their respective positions, and together, they make up one of the finest leadership teams in all of professional sports,” Hunt said. “They have been tremendous leaders for this organization on and off the field, and we look forward to their continued success in the years ahead.”