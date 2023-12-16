Chiefs News: NFL Slaps Andy Reid With Massive 6-Figure Fine

The Kansas City Chiefs (8-5) are focused on defeating the New England Patriots (3-10) in Week 15. However, they are still dealing with the fallout from their 17-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

After Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce‘s touchdown pass to Kadarius Toney was reversed, head coach Andy Reid sounded off the ref’s call. While Reid walked back his comments the next day, the damage was done.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport posted on Saturday, December 16, “Reid has been fined $100,000 for violating long-standing league rules prohibiting public criticism of game officials.”

Reid told reporters of Toney’s offensive offsides penalty, “A bit embarrassing in the National Football League for that to take place… I didn’t have a protractor out there, but a bit embarrassing. I’ve been in the league a long time and I haven’t had one like that.”

ONE HUNDRED THOUSAND DOLLARS??? https://t.co/BFtIRsCw5D — Joshua Brisco (@jbbrisco) December 16, 2023

The veteran coach likely expected to get a fine for his comments, although the league seems to be sending a strong message with a $100,000 price tag. While there have been egregious game-changing penalties and non-calls this season, this penalty was not one of them. Toney was so obviously offsides that head referee Carl Cheffers said a warning was superfluous, via a pool report.

Reid, of course, will be okay financially after paying the fine. According to SI’s Albert Breer, the Chiefs head coach makes at least $10 million a year. So, this fine is about 1% of his yearly salary.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was Hit With a $50,000 Fine

Patrick ready to throw fists pic.twitter.com/K9bw7sC3bB — Cody Tapp (@codybtapp) December 11, 2023



Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes needed to be held back from the refs after Kelce’s historic play was deemed null and void. After the game, the two-time Super Bowl champ boldly sounded off on the ref’s call after game.

Like Reid, Mahomes was also punished for his comments. “Mahomes has been fined $50,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct for abusive, threatening or insulting language to officials, plus violating long-standing league rules prohibiting public criticism of refs,” Rapoport noted. The Chiefs’ $450 million franchise star can obviously afford the fine.

“I’ve played seven years and have never had offensive offsides called,” he told reporters after the game. “That’s elementary school. We talk about it. You point to the (line judge or down judge) and it doesn’t get called. If it does, then they warn you… I saw the picture and (Toney) probably is barely offside.”

Unfortunately, Toney didn’t point to anyone after he was set. However, it is a rare call. A total of 13 offensive offsides penalties have been called this season, the AP reported, but only seven in the past three years.

Patrick Mahomes was still upset about the offside call meeting with Josh Allen after the game. #Billsmafia pic.twitter.com/6TYGJ1xnS9 — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) December 11, 2023

NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky pointed out that Toney lined up offsides several times throughout the matchup, but was only called for a penalty on that final drive. Consistency in officiating obviously remains a huge issue in the league.

Mahomes later walked back his comments and expressed regret over how he interacted with Bills quarterback Josh Allen after the game. During an appearance on The Drive with Carrington Harrison of 610 Sports Radio, “Obviously, I’ve seen it now…. It’s just something you rarely see in the NFL. But it was a foul… but you learn from your mistake and try to be better the next time.”

Andy Reid Needs the Chiefs Receivers Need to Get It Together

"These receivers can't get out of the way of hurting the team. Too many times at the end of the game." Tony Romo on Kadarius Toney's offsides penalty, which nullified a go-ahead touchdown for the Chiefs in Sunday's loss to the Bills. pic.twitter.com/XtIe2aUrj7 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 11, 2023



CBS Sports commentator Tony Romo delivered a harsh truth about the Chiefs after they fell to Buffalo. “These receivers can’t get out of the way of hurting this team,” Romo said. “Too many times at the end of the game.”

Heading into Week 15, Kansas City leads the league with 34 dropped passes, per BET MGM. Between penalties and miscommunication with receivers, the offense continues to struggle. Reid said on December 11 they need to “clean up” their penalties and drops, but at this point, he sounds like a broken record.

Kelce, who didn’t speak to reporters after losing to the Bills, sent a strong message about the Chiefs offense on the latest episode of his “New Heights” podcast. The All-Pro warned they are using the criticism as fuel. “It’s only building that beast that we’ve been trying to create this entire year,” Kelce said.

“I just wanted to make sure that Chiefs Kingdom, everybody knows that we have everybody we need here, and we’re going to get it fixed.”