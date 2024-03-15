New Chiefs WR Reveals Epic Text From HC Andy Reid [LOOK]

Shortly after news broke that free-agent wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown was signing with the Kansas City Chiefs, Brown posted a screenshot on Instagram of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid’s first text message to him.

“Hollywood, think Red today, KC Red with diamonds!!!” was Big Red’s text to Brown, which ended with an “eye wink” emoji.

Brown responded to Reid by writing, “Yessir love the sound of that. Think Hollywood Brown Lights, Camera, Action,” followed by two “rocket ship” emojis.

Brown Betting on Himself in KC

Brown, 26, was a first-round pick — 25th overall — of the Baltimore Ravens in 2019. Standing at 5-foot-9 and weighing 180 pounds, Brown accumulated a total of 195 receptions for 2,361 yards and 21 touchdowns in his three seasons with the Ravens.

During the first round of the 2022 NFL draft, Baltimore traded Brown and a third-round pick to the Cardinals in exchange for the 23rd overall pick of the 2022 draft. The Ravens eventually use that pick to draft their current starting center, Tyler Linderbaum.

Though Brown was the No. 1 receiver on Arizona’s roster during his two seasons with the Cardinals, injuries hampered his production. Over the last two seasons, Brown missed a total of eight games and registered 118 receptions, 1,283 receiving yards, and 7 touchdowns while battling through different injuries.

Brown’s deal with the Chiefs is for one year and worth $7 million with a maximum value of $11 million, according to Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star. So, Brown is essentially playing on a prove-it deal with the two-time defending Super Bowl champions as he tries to re-establish his value in the NFL with a team on a quest for a three-peat.

As a player that is capable of playing out wide and in the slot, Brown’s speed element and ability to win on intermediate and deep routes will provide a much-needed spark to Kansas City’s offense.