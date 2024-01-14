Hi, Subscriber

Chiefs HC Andy Reid’s Icy Mustache Goes Viral [LOOK]

Getty Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

The temperature at Arrowhead Stadium for the Kansas City Chiefs’ Wild-Card game against the Miami Dolphins was so cold that Chiefs head coach Andy Reid went viral for his mustache being covered in ice.

Temperature at kickoff Saturday night was -5 degrees with the wind chill giving it a reel feel of -27 degrees. So it makes sense that any bit of liquid on Big Red’s upper lip froze when exposed to the dangerously cold air at Arrowhead.

Twitter/X Reacts to Andy Reid’s Frozen Mustache

Users on X, formerly Twitter, reacted to Reid’s frozen mustache during the Wild-Card Round.

“As someone with a beard and I’ve lived in the Midwest for the past five years, this is such a real struggle lol,” one user wrote.

“No way Reid’s mustache makes it out of this game in one piece,” another user wrote.

“Looking like a toddler who can’t wipe its nose,” another user wrote. “Someone get this man a towel or something.”

“This broadcast needs an Andy Reid mustache cam to go along with that Taylor Swift cam,” another user wrote.

