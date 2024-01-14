Andy Reid Comments on Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes ‘Ridiculous’ TD Attempt

The subzero temperatures during the Kansas City Chiefs‘ Wild Card round against the Miami Dolphins did not hold quarterback Patrick Mahomes back. In the ice-cold winds, Mahomes completed 23-of-41 passes for 262 yards and a touchdown.

However, it was Mahomes’ 13-yard run in the third quarter that left viewers stunned. He only needed 6 yards to reach the first down, but didn’t stop. Mahomes kept going before getting slammed down by Dolphins safety DeShon Elliot. During the collision, Mahomes’ frozen helmet shattered upon impact.

Speaking to reporters after their 26-7 win over the Dolphins, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid addressed Mahomes not sliding and his failed rushing touchdown attempt.

“That was a tough one,” Reid said. “He was going to get a first down. And then they missed a tackle and then he kinda got caught in the washing machine. Once you go, you’re just survival right there… His will to win is ridiculous.”

Overall, “Pat had a nice day,” Reid said, noting how the Dolphins defense didn’t predict he’d throw the ball so much in what was the fourth coldest game in NFL history. “Just right from the get-go, we were able to come out and sling it.” The Chiefs offensive line also protected Mahomes well, allowing zero sacks.

Patrick Mahomes’ connection with wide receiver Rashee Rice remained strong. The rookie caught 8 receptions for 130 yards and a touchdown. “We knew that our opponent didn’t want to be out here in this cold as much as we did,” Rice told reporters. “We took it to the chin and showed our love for the game.”

Running back Isiah Pacheo was a force with 24 rushes for 89 yards and a score. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce finished the night with seven catches for 71 yards.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Joked That a Younger Version of Himself Would’ve Scored the Touchdown

Speaking to reporters after the game, the first question Mahomes received was about his rushing attempt that ended with a cracked helmet.

“I was trying to get in that end zone. A young Pat would’ve got in,” the 28-year-old said. “I’m getting a little old. I try not to do it too much, but it’s playoff time. Sometimes you’ve got to put it on the line.”

Mahomes stayed in the game for two more snaps before the refs realized a huge piece of his helmet was missing. “I’m sure it had to do with it being really cold,” Mahomes. I didn’t know it happened in the moment, but I got in the huddle and everybody was telling me. I was like, ‘I got ya’ll. But I’m not coming out of the game.’

“I’m hoping we scored, obviously we didn’t get in the end zone, but yeah. It was a first for me.” The two-time Super Bowl MVP also had issues getting the backup helmet on.

“We gotta talk about where we store the helmet because when I put it on, it was completely frozen,” Mahomes said. Eventually, the Chiefs were able to warm up the helmet and get it on his head.

Patrick Mahomes Said You Have to Be ‘Mentally Tough’ to Play Well in Freezing Temperatures



When playing in 40-degree weather or colder, Mahomes is 21-6 in his career, per The Athletic. As for Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, he’s 0-3 when the temperature is below 40 degrees, the Sporting News reported.

While Tagovailoa did his best to fight through the cold, the Chiefs defense did a fantastic job of shutting the MVP candidate down. The Dolphins converted just 1-of-12 attempts on third down. Tagovailoa finished against Kansas City completing 51.3% of his passes for 199 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

Mahomes said, “It was cold, but you’ve got to be mentally tough enough to just say, ‘It’s not going to affect how we play; it’s not going to affect my effort.’ It wasn’t going to be like we were just going to run the ball. We ran the ball well, but at the same time, you have to throw the ball in order to have success in this league. I take that as a challenge.”

Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, who recorded 4 tackles and 2 passes defensed, was far more savage when discussing the inclement weather. “We knew it was going to be a cold game and we knew they weren’t used to it,” Sneed said of the Dolphins. “We came out and punched them in the mouth. We saw blood.”