Andy Reid Provides Update on Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s Return from IR

Week 9 not only presents a matchup against the Green Bay Packers for the Kansas City Chiefs, but it also presents the first week that running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is eligible to return to practice after being placed on injured reserve on October 12 for an MCL sprain he suffered in Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills. However, Edwards-Helaire will remain on IR through Week 9, as head coach Andy Reid detailed on Friday, November 5.

“He’s working hard to get back, it’s just that whole healing thing that has to take place,” Reid said of Edwards-Helaire. “He’s closer, obviously, than he was. We’ll just see how time handles it here in the next week or two.”

Andy Reid said Clyde Edwards-Helaire might be a week or two away from returning to the Chiefs' active roster. Reid also said Kyle Long is doing well in his rehab & that his return could be in a few weeks. — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) November 5, 2021

The latest Chiefs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Chiefs newsletter here!

Chiefs in No Rush for CEH Return

Despite Edwards-Helaire being Kansas City’s starting running back since being drafted in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, there should be no sense of urgency to have him return to the lineup thanks to the production of the other backs on the roster during his absence.

Darrel Williams has shouldered a majority of the workload during Edwards-Helaire’s absence. He has carried the rock 39 times for 131 yards and two touchdowns over the past three games, per Pro Football Reference. He has also caught 12 balls on 14 targets for another 118 yards through the air.

One of the more surprising risers during CEH’s absence, however, has been Derrick Gore. Gore, who had been a practice squad player for the Chiefs up until CEH was sidelined, got an opportunity to be the lead back for Kansas City against the New York Giants in Week 8 and succeeded. Gore carried the football 11 times for 48 yards and one touchdown during the 20-17 win for the Chiefs.

Derrick Gore running hard tonight for the #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/nXE1fBuokZ — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) November 2, 2021

While CEH’s shiftiness as a runner and playmaking ability in the passing game (even though Kansas City heavily underutilizes him in that category) is of value to the Chiefs’ offense, keeping him healthy for the stretch of the remainder of the season is of the utmost importance. Couple that with the fact that the defending AFC champions are getting plenty of production from the other running backs on the roster, and there is absolutely no rush for CEH to return to the lineup.

Bieniemy Gushes Over Gore

After Gore’s performance in Week 8, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy gushed over Gore and what he’s capable of in the NFL.