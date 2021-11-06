Andy Reid Provides Update on Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s Return from IR

Week 9 not only presents a matchup against the Green Bay Packers for the Kansas City Chiefs, but it also presents the first week that running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is eligible to return to practice after being placed on injured reserve on October 12 for an MCL sprain he suffered in Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills. However, Edwards-Helaire will remain on IR through Week 9, as head coach Andy Reid detailed on Friday, November 5.
“He’s working hard to get back, it’s just that whole healing thing that has to take place,” Reid said of Edwards-Helaire. “He’s closer, obviously, than he was. We’ll just see how time handles it here in the next week or two.”
Chiefs in No Rush for CEH Return
Despite Edwards-Helaire being Kansas City’s starting running back since being drafted in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, there should be no sense of urgency to have him return to the lineup thanks to the production of the other backs on the roster during his absence.
Darrel Williams has shouldered a majority of the workload during Edwards-Helaire’s absence. He has carried the rock 39 times for 131 yards and two touchdowns over the past three games, per Pro Football Reference. He has also caught 12 balls on 14 targets for another 118 yards through the air.
One of the more surprising risers during CEH’s absence, however, has been Derrick Gore. Gore, who had been a practice squad player for the Chiefs up until CEH was sidelined, got an opportunity to be the lead back for Kansas City against the New York Giants in Week 8 and succeeded. Gore carried the football 11 times for 48 yards and one touchdown during the 20-17 win for the Chiefs.
While CEH’s shiftiness as a runner and playmaking ability in the passing game (even though Kansas City heavily underutilizes him in that category) is of value to the Chiefs’ offense, keeping him healthy for the stretch of the remainder of the season is of the utmost importance. Couple that with the fact that the defending AFC champions are getting plenty of production from the other running backs on the roster, and there is absolutely no rush for CEH to return to the lineup.
Bieniemy Gushes Over Gore
After Gore’s performance in Week 8, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy gushed over Gore and what he’s capable of in the NFL.
“Oh yeah, and the thing that I’ve learned is something that I think we’ve always known, is that the kid has a chance to be a very, very good, productive football player in this league,” Bieniemy explained during his press conference on Thursday, November 4. “The thing I think Coach Lew (Greg Lewis) has done a great job of with Derrick, first of all, is just being patient with him because the kid is young.
“He got a fresh start with the Chargers. In fact, I know Coach Anthony Lynn who is a personal good friend of mine, he’s probably going take all the credit for developing him and I’m not going to give him that credit, I’m going to give that credit to Greg Lewis. But the kid has a good way about him. He’s been on our practice squad—he works his tail off and he doesn’t take anything for granted. I love what he brings to the table, and I think this kid is going to help us moving forward. I think his confidence has shown that.”
Until CEH does return to the lineup, the Chiefs still plan on keeping Gore in the rotation in the backfield, which Reid explained during his press conference on Wednesday, November 3.
“Yeah, we feel comfortable with that,” Reid said. “We felt that way coming out of training camp, and we’re just getting him caught back up and going off the scout team. The last couple weeks, he’s done a nice job, so we felt good about putting him in.”