Andy Reid Breaks Silence on Chiefs No. 1 WR Rashee Rice’s Felony Charges

The Kansas City Chiefs started offseason training activities on Monday, April 15. Speaking to reporters, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was forced to address the elephant in the room regarding Rashee Rice.

There’s a strong likelihood that Kansas City will start the 2024 NFL season without their No. 1 wide receiver. Rice surrendered to the Glenn Heights Police Department on April 11, WFAA reported. He was charged with eight felonies in connection to a six-vehicle car crash in Dallas, Texas, and taken to DeSoto Jail. Rice bonded out after paying $40,000.

Reid revealed he’s spoken to Rice since the accident. “I’m leaving that, like we’ve done most of these, for the law enforcement part to take place,” he said, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. “And then we will go from there with that.”

“Rice will be participating in Phase One, via Zoom, like everybody else on offense,” Reid noted, per Arrowhead Pride’s Pete Sweeney. Reid was asked if he still trusts Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomess’ top receiver following the accident.

Rice’s lawyer, Royce West, confirmed Rice drove the Lamborghini that caused the crash. He also fled the scene of the accident which left multiple people injured.

“As long as he’s learned from it, that’s the important part of it,” Reid said, per SI’s Jordan Foote. “We’ll take it from there and see what takes place, but right now we’re just kind of gathering everything and trying to make sure we have all the bases covered.”

Mahomes is on the same wait-and-see page. The three-time Super Bowl MVP plans to continue his offseason workouts with Rice “as the legal process plays out,” FOX 4’s Rob Collins posted.

Chiefs WR Rashee Rices Is ‘Likely to Be Suspended’



The Athletic’s Nate Taylor wrote, “Even if Rice isn’t convicted, or he agrees to a plea deal, he is likely to be suspended.” League commissioner Roger Goodell suspended several players that avoided criminal charges in the past. The list includes Jameis Winston, Ezekiel Elliott, and Kareem Hunt.

“Rice could be suspended multiple games next season for violating the personal conduct policy,” Taylor wrote. “Regarding Rice’s incident, the policy defines one violation as ‘conduct that poses a genuine danger to the safety and well-being of another person.'”

If Rice is suspended, the big question is how many games Rice will miss. “Goodell could place him on the league’s commissioner’s exempt list,” Taylor suggested. “Created in 2014 in the wake of the domestic violence case involving then-Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice, the exempt list allows the league to remove a player facing felony charges from the playing field and take that disciplinary decision away from the team.

“The exempt list is, in essence, a paid suspension during the regular season. The personal conduct policy states the NFL can also place a player on this list if league investigators want more time to look into allegations of a ‘crime of violence.'”

While Rice issued a personal apology to “everyone impacted” in the car crash, he’s yet to speak publicly on the incident.

Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid Commented on Drafting a WR in the First Round of the NFL Draft

Losing Rice for any portion of the year will be a tough blow for the Chiefs. Rice finished the regular season with 79 receptions for 938 yards, trailing behind only tight end Travis Kelce in receptions and receiving yards.

The SMU alum led the team with 7 receiving touchdowns. In the playoffs, Rice recorded 26 catches for 262 yards and a touchdown. While Kansas City strengthened their receiving corps by signing Marquise “Hollywood” Brown to the roster, the Chiefs are predicted to draft a new weapon for Mahomes in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. With Rice predicted to miss time, the need seems even more dire.

Reid said the team “is looking at WR/OT positions as an option in R1,” AtoZ Sports’ Charles Goldman posted. “But adds it’s a long wait until pick No. 32.”