Chiefs’ Andy Reid Sounds Off on Division Rival Firing Head Coach

The Denver Broncos, a division rival of the AFC West champion Kansas City Chiefs, fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday, December 26 following a 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas Day.

We have parted ways with Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett. A statement from Broncos Owner & CEO Greg Penner: pic.twitter.com/1tWMjHv6em — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 26, 2022

With Denver facing the Chiefs for the second of two matchups in Week 17 on Sunday, January 1, Kansas City head coach Andy Reid gave his thoughts on the challenges that await the Chiefs when they face a team fresh off of a head coach firing.

“Yeah, I mean, the fact that they’re could be some changes that take place offensively, defensively, special teams — I’m not sure who they’ve put in that position to determine what goes on and not go on… you’ve just got to be aware of anything and everything,” Reid told the media during his press conference just hours after Hackett’s firing was announced by the team.

Play

Andy Reid: "I thought there was high intensity right from the start" | Press Conference 12/26 HC Andy Reid speaks to the media following the Chiefs Week 16 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Subscribe for more videos! bit.ly/2OuOUnB More Chiefs NFL action! bit.ly/2Moa1VR #ChiefsKingdom #Chiefs #KansasCityChiefs #NFL Follow Our Social Media! Website: chiefs.com/ Facebook: facebook.com/KansasCityChiefs Twitter: twitter.com/Chiefs Instagram: instagram.com/chiefs Download the Chiefs Mobile App: iOS: itunes.apple.com/app/id390783578?mt=8 Android: play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.yinzcam.nfl.chiefs 2022-12-26T18:30:58Z

Broncos One of NFL’s Biggest Disappointments

The firing of Hackett once again brings to light how big of a disappointment the Broncos’ 2022 season has been.

Heading into the season, Denver had a new head coach who had just helped Aaron Rodgers win back-to-back MVP awards with the Green Bay Packers. It had quarterback Russell Wilson, who inked a 5-year, $242 million contract with the Broncos on September 1 after they traded multiple picks and players to the Seattle Seahawks during the offseason in exchange for the Super Bowl-winning QB. It also had playmakers on offense like Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and Javonte Williams, along with an elite defense.

But that still wasn’t enough to meet, let alone exceed, expectations this season in Denver.

The Broncos are heading into Week 17 with a 4-11 record, which would have currently given them the third overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft had they not traded that pick to the Seahawks for Wilson. Speaking of Wilson, he has completed 60% of his passes in 13 games played this season for 3,019 passing yards, 12 passing touchdowns, and 10 total turnovers (9 interceptions, 1 fumble), according to Pro Football Reference.

It’s the worst statistical season to date by Wilson, who has played a large part in what has been a disaster of a season in Denver. But Hackett, who has struggled to command the Broncos’ locker room on and off the field, will be the one that is replaced prior to his first season with the team having been completed.

The product on the field for the #Broncos was bad. The QB play was bad. The fighting on the sideline was just as bad or maybe worse — a sign the coach had no control over anything. Thus, the firing of #Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 26, 2022

Twitter Reacts to Hackett Firing

Twitter users reacted to Hackett being fired by the Broncos.

“This might be the worst job in the NFL; a bad QB you’re stuck with; no draft picks; limited salary cap room; and an ownership group that will fire you in less than 3 months,” one Twitter user wrote.

This might be the worst job in the NFL; a bad QB you’re stuck with; no draft picks; limited salary cap room; and an ownership group that will fire you in less than 3 months — Dave Woolever (@davewoolever) December 26, 2022

“As an honest Broncos fan I think I speak for everyone when I say we jumped the gun on this one,” another user wrote. “Hackett still could’ve led this team to the promise land. I am ashamed for Broncos Country right now.”

As an honest Broncos fan I think I speak for everyone when I say we jumped the gun on this one. Hackett still could’ve led this team to the promise land. I am ashamed for Broncos Country right now — Brandon🍬⚡️ (@McKenziesCandy) December 26, 2022

“No easy answers to solve this gigantic problem about the Broncos, definitely need to get rid of the training staff- they can’t even take care of a Pet Rock,” another user wrote. “Need new uniforms/logo and a new identity for the future. this is like the loss to Jax in the first playoff game of ‘96.”

No easy answers to solve this gigantic problem about the Broncos, definitely need to get rid of the training staff- they can’t even take care of a Pet Rock. Need new uniforms/logo and a new identity for the future. this is like the loss to Jax in the first playoff game of ‘96 — Willis Sybinn (@zinc_floyd) December 26, 2022

“You have confidence in our general manager? The one who hired Hackett? The one who leveraged so much of our draft capital on our quarterback and (before seeing him play one game as a bronco) extended him with $165M guaranteed?” another user wrote.