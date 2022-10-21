Chiefs HC Andy Reid Reacts to 49ers’ Blockbuster Trade

On Thursday, October 20, the San Francisco 49ers shook the NFL landscape with a blockbuster trade that sent Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffery to the 49ers in exchange for a 2023 second-round pick, third-round pick, fourth-round pick, and 2024 fifth-round pick, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Full terms:

— The #49ers get star RB Christian McCaffrey.

— The #Panthers get a 2nd round pick in 2023, a third-rounder in 2023, and a fourth-round pick in 2023. Plus, a fifth-rounder in 2024. Massive. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 21, 2022

While the move was certainly a needle-mover for San Francisco in terms of their standing in the NFC, it was also a need-mover for the Kansas City Chiefs, who face the 49ers on Sunday, October 23.

Although McCaffery isn’t expected to get a full workload in Week 7, he will “likely” take the field just two days after officially joining the 49ers, per Rapoport.

“New #49ers RB Christian McCaffrey, who has already spoken to coach Kyle Shanahan and team brass, travels tomorrow to his new home,” Rapoport wrote on on Twitter October 20. “If he plays Sunday, which he likely will do, expect a red zone package. Then he’ll ramp up from there.”

New #49ers RB Christian McCaffrey, who has already spoken to coach Kyle Shanahan and team brass, travels tomorrow to his new home. If he plays Sunday, which he likely will do, expect a red zone package. Then he'll ramp up from there. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 21, 2022

Big Red Reacts to McCaffery Trade

Speaking to the media on Friday, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was asked about how Kansas City will go about preparing for McCaffery, whose role within San Francisco’s offense will remain unclear until he takes the field on Sunday.

“He’s a talented guy, and I’m sure they will work him in — we’re expecting that,” Reid said during his press conference. “But you prepare for what he does well, and (how 49ers head coach) Kyle (Shanahan) will use him in what he does well.”

Play

Andy Reid: “He’s brought good energy, and he’s taken all the reps.” | Press Conference 10/21 HC Andy Reid speaks with the media ahead of the Chiefs Week 7 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Subscribe for more videos! bit.ly/2OuOUnB More Chiefs NFL action! bit.ly/2Moa1VR #ChiefsKingdom #Chiefs #KansasCityChiefs #NFL Follow Our Social Media! Website: chiefs.com/ Facebook: facebook.com/KansasCityChiefs Twitter: twitter.com/Chiefs Instagram: instagram.com/chiefs Download the Chiefs Mobile App: iOS: itunes.apple.com/app/id390783578?mt=8 Android: play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.yinzcam.nfl.chiefs 2022-10-21T18:55:56Z

As one of the league’s top dual-threat running backs, game planning for McCaffery isn’t easy even when there’s film of him in a specific system. Now you mix in the uncertainty that exists due to McCaffery being in a new offense, and Kansas City’s Week 7 game just got a bit tougher.

Twitter Reacts to McCaffery Trade

Twitter users reacted to the McCaffery trade.

“After seeing how Kyle wanted to use Trey in the run game this year, mixed with Christian McCaffery next year & Deebo Samuel… SF might have a few rings in the next few years… just saying,” one Twitter user wrote.

After seeing how Kyle wanted to use Trey in the run game this year, mixed with Christian McCaffery next year & Deebo Samuel… SF might have a few rings in the next few years… just saying🤷‍♂️ — Hoov (@hoovtube) October 21, 2022

“Christian McCaffery is such a beneficial addition for the SF 49ers,” another user wrote. “I’ve been thinking about it so much. Not only do they get a 1,000 yard rusher for the first time in 8 years they also get a HUGE name in a trade. I can’t help but think that adds to the value of playing for SF.”

Christian McCaffery is such a beneficial addition for the SF 49ers. I've been thinking about it so much. Not only do they get a 1,000 yard rusher for the first time in 8 years they also get a HUGE name in a trade. I can't help but think that adds to the value of playing for SF. — Add your name (@yunglilcringe) October 21, 2022

“I’m honestly happy for Christian McCaffery. He’s a decent talent who is finally on a winning team. I know injuries have hurt him during his career but he’s a unique athlete,” another user wrote.

I’m honestly happy for Christian McCaffery. He’s a decent talent who is finally on a winning team. I know injuries have hurt him during his career but he’s a unique athlete. — Matt Seger (@mseges93) October 21, 2022

“If Christian McCaffery stays healthy the 49ers won the trade and are the best team in the NFC,” another user wrote.

If Christian McCaffery stays healthy the 49ers won the trade and are the best team in the NFC — Adam Doty (@Adamdoty12) October 21, 2022

“It’s funny because if the Eagles or another team that’s popular to hate added Christian McCaffery everyone would be quick to mention his injury history and downplay it,” another user write. “But since the 49ers got him it’s the smartest move in NFL history lol. Injury prone team adds injury prone guy.”