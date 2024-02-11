Chiefs Coach Andy Reid’s Wife Tammy ‘Steals the Show’ With New Look

The Kansas City Chiefs are competing in their fourth Super Bowl in five years under head coach Andy Reid. With the big game taking place in Las Vegas, Reid’s wife, Tammy Reid, kicked things up a notch.

Entering Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for Super Bowl Opening Night, Tammy’s new outfit caused a stir on X, formerly known as Twitter. Tammy, who’s been married to Reid since 1981, rocked a black sequin jumpsuit. Even amid a marching band with circus performers, “Tammy Reid steals the show with this look 🔥🔥🔥,” a fan posted.

Tammy Reid steals the show with this look 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/YWv6HtZNbY — Maddie Z (@mzabroske) February 6, 2024

And it wasn’t just women loving Reid’s new look. One man posted, “Has Andy Reid’s wife always looked like that? 👀”

In fact, Tammy has been impressing the crowd since she landed on the Strip. Stepping off the team plane in a red wrap dress and gold heels, a fan posted, “Andy Reid’s wife understands her assignment!” Another person wrote, “Men, we should all be so blessed to find wives who look at us like Tammy Reid looks at Andy.”

Andy Reid’s wife understands her assignment ! https://t.co/RGTi5aa9az — Tasia Alyse (@SayItAint_Tayy) February 5, 2024

Reid understands he’s got himself a “trophy” wife. After winning last year’s Super Bowl, “That’s my girl,” Reid gushed to the broadcast analysts. “I still call her my girlfriend. Yup. Very lucky.”

Reid explained to The Philadelphia Enquirer in 2020, “Every day is a special day. I’m telling ya. I call her my girlfriend for that reason. You never lose interest if you do that, right, you guys out there? Call them your girlfriend and you always do special things for them.”

Reid doesn’t just give her compliments after Super Bowl wins. Chiefs Digest’s Matt Derrick posted in October, “Clearly, the best Chiefs highlight of the night was Tammy Reid coming to her husband’s rescue with a bottle of water as Andy was battling dry mouth during his postgame press conference. ‘Best-looking water girl in the league,’ he said.

Reid and Tammy have five children together: Britt, Crosby, Spencer, and Drew Ann. Their eldest son, Garrett, tragically died at age 29 in 2012 from a heroin overdose.

Andy Reid Met Tammy While He Was a Football Player at BYU

Reid first met his future while they were students at Brigham Young University. “He had this air about him—this confidence,” Tammy recalled in a Chiefs profile, “but he wouldn’t ask me out, and I’d never not had a guy that I wanted to ask me out not ask me out.”

After watching him play in BYU’s incredible comeback win over SMU in the Holiday Bowl, she was hooked on both the man and the game. “That was my first experience with football and trusting that no matter how bleak it looks, I always believe Andrew and his guys will figure out a way to do it,” Tammy said.

The couple married before he got his first coaching job as a graduate assistant at the college. Subsequent assistant roles took the Reid family to San Francisco, Arizona, Missouri, Texas, and Green Bay, before he landed the head coaching position with the Philadelphia Eagles in 1999. After 14 seasons, the Reids headed to Kansas City. All five of their children were born in different states.

Throughout all the different homes and teams, Tammy remains Andy’s No. 1 fan. Reid has said the only thing that trumps his love of football is family. Tammy, along with his children and 9 grandkids, were all in attendance when Coach Reid won his first Super Bowl in 2020.

“Oh my god,” Tammy told reporters after the game. “Just for the kids to see their dad so happy and to be so happy for him. And the fact that we were all here. That was amazing. Except for G. [Garrett], so sad. But I know he was watching us.”

Andy Reid’s Wife Tammy Inspired Simple Relationship Advice to Travis Kelce

Reid has been married longer than he’s been coaching football. During a press conference earlier this week, Reid was asked if he’s given Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce any relationship advice. From the jump, Reid has been a supporter of Kelce’s relationship with Taylor Swift. The 65-year-old coach loves to remind Kelce that he actually met Swift first.

But Reid’s advice for Kelce was pretty simple. “Treat her like a queen,” he said.

After the Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens, Tammy’s reaction to spotting Swift on the field at M&T Bank Stadium was priceless. While both Reid and the “Blank Space” singer pointed at each other, Tammy just stood there with her jaw on the floor.