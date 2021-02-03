Chiefs Stars Behind Epic Revenge Prank Involving 12K Oreos & Truck Raffle

On Saturday, the Twitter account of Kansas City Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman posted what appeared to be a truck raffle to raise money for the E3 Ranch Foundation, which supports the U.S. military, the fight against human trafficking, and provides for the food insecure in and around Kansas.

While the giveaway is a legitimate one for a righteous cause, the idea didn’t come from the Chiefs Pro Bowler. Instead, fans can now donate for a chance to win Sherman’s personal 2017 King Ranch F250 truck featuring “a custom OD Green wrap, window tinting, custom bumper, custom lift and many extras” or a $40,000 cash prize option.

All thanks to the savvy work of teammates Dustin Colquitt, James Winchester and some other notable sports figures.

How 12K Oreos Sparked the Charitable Revenge Prank

According to Sherman, who has spent the last eight seasons with Kansas City, the revenge prank that could end with the 10-year NFL veteran losing his beloved truck in the name of charity began with a separate prank of his own.

“It really started with Oreo cookies,” Sherman told the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. “About maybe a month ago, I took cookies down to Fort Scott, Kansas, and dumped about 12,000 Oreo cookies into [baseball player] Adam LaRoche’s [Ford] Raptor, in through the sunroof. … Opened each package and dumped then dumped them into the sunroof.”

LaRoche is a retired 12-year Major League Baseball veteran, Gold Glove and Silver Slugger winner and owner of the aforementioned E3 Ranch Foundation at the center of the prank. However, he wasn’t the only other decorated athlete involved in the elaborate follow-up.

“It’s not just Adam [LaRoche] mind you, [former New England Patriots All-Pro left tackle] Matt Light is involved,” Sherman jokingly told host Pat McAfee. “Yeah, that guy, that I had never met before in my entire life. But he decided to get onboard with Adam and he’s been on all these radio shows and talking about how great I am. It’s been a prank from day one, but I’m all on board now and I hope it raises a ton of money.”

Even better? Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce has also thrown his hat into the ring, offering a signed jersey to anyone who donates $2,500 to the cause.

Can’t tell ya how much I respect this man @Shermanator_42 for his dedication to this country!! I’m backin my guy and the fight for freedom. I’ll sign one of my jerseys for anyone who donates 2500$ at https://t.co/KILpyASIhL https://t.co/v3V3QmzQgR — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) February 1, 2021

To enter and donate, fans can go to ShermFightsForFreedom.org. The truck drawing will take place on Friday, February 19, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. CST, per the official website.

Colquitt, Winchester Carried out Sherman’s Twitter ‘Hack’

While Sherman initially believed that LaRoche had organized a group of “high-up hacker” friends to log into his Twitter account, it turned out the culprits were a lot closer to home. During the same appearance with McAfee, Colquitt, a fellow Chiefs mainstay who returned to the team in early January, dropped by to detail how he and Winchester pulled off the stunt.

“[We] took over the prank, got into Anthony Sherman’s phone on a series of Monday night’s when we were hanging out, got the code, kept running it,” Colquitt explained. “Every time they’d be out at practice, we were making sure that we had the correct numbers. He never changed it. It was very consistent. So we got in it, got into his Twitter account [and] hit send.”

So how exactly did the specialist duo manage to get the code?

“[Long snapper] James Winchester, hanging out at Sherm’s house, acted like his phone died so he needed Sherm’s phone. Sherm threw the phone. It was not on so he said, ‘Sherm, I need to call her back, give me the code.’ He spit it out and boom.”

The moral of the story? Keep your friends close, but you cell phone closer.

I don’t say this lightly… this might be my favorite prank ever executed. It was spiteful.. it was well thought out.. it worked PERFECTLY.. AND it’s helping an AMAZING cause Be a friend, tell a friend.. @Shermanator_42, got GOT. What an absolute hero dude 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/TR23Vrzyxk — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 3, 2021

