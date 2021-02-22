Chiefs Defender Joins Patrick Mahomes, Makes Surprise Baby Announcement

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and fiancée Brittany Matthews sent shockwaves through social media on Sunday when they announced the arrival of their first-born baby girl, Sterling Skye Mahomes.

However, Kansas City’s “first couple” weren’t the only ones to welcome a newborn in recent days. According to his official social media accounts, Chiefs DB Armani Watts also welcomed a baby girl into the world on Friday, February 19 — just one day ahead of Mahomes.

That Hair Go Crazy Little One 😍 pic.twitter.com/tevcK6zzRX — Armani Watts (@ArmaniWatts23) February 21, 2021

My apologies to Twitter y’all were a couple days behind insta 🤣 she was born on the 19th 🙏🏽 appreciate the love ❤️ — Armani Watts (@ArmaniWatts23) February 21, 2021

While Twitter first heard of the news on Sunday, Watts first posted about his exciting family addition on his Instagram on Saturday.

Watts’ Baby Girl Arrives 1 Month Early

Instagram photos show that Watts has been together with his significant other, Mikayla Mobley, since at least October 2018. Mobley first revealed she was pregnant last August 31 in an Instagram post captioned “I can’t wait to meet you 🥰 Baby Watts on the way💖 our little girl is expected March 19!!”

Coincidentally enough, March 19 would have marked Watts’ 25th birthday.

Born exactly one month early at four pounds and 14 ounces, Leia Ray Watts is one of the newest members of Chiefs Kingdom, which is expected to grow in the coming months as WR Gehrig Dieter and wife Meg Dieter also announced on Friday that they are eagerly anticipating the arrival of their second daughter.

Fortunately for all three players and their families, the babies waited until after a trip to Super Bowl LV to make a grand entrance.

