Former First-Round Pick Built an Island vs. 49ers’ Pass-Catchers

During the Kansas City Chiefs‘ 19-13 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in their preseason opener, there was lots of promise shown on the defensive side of the football.

Yes, the defense did give up their fair share of big plays, most notably the 80-yard touchdown to rookie quarterback Trey Lance and wide receiver Trent Sherfield late in the first quarter. However, when looking at the overall body of work, along with individual performances, there were lots to like.

Deandre Baker Dominated in Coverage

One player in particular that held his own against the 49ers’ pass-catchers is cornerback, Deandre Baker. Baker was in coverage for a total of 19 snaps Saturday night and dominated during those reps. Of a total of six targets in his direction to veteran receiver Travis Benjamin (3), Richie James Jr. (2), and tight end Charlie Woerner (1), Baker gave up zero receptions, per PFF.

the #49ers targeted #Chiefs third-year cornerback (and former NYG first-rounder) DeAndre Baker six times yesterday and failed to complete a pass. — Eric Eager 📊🏈 (@PFF_Eric) August 15, 2021

ALL the latest Chiefs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Chiefs newsletter here!

Baker registered the fifth-highest PFF grade among all Chiefs defensive players in Week 1 of the preseason (83.3) and the sixth-highest overall grade on the entire team.

Baker Had Rough Start to NFL Career

Baker, 23, was drafted by the New York Giants in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. After struggling as a rookie, Baker was prosecuted in 2020 on four counts of robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm for allegedly taking jewelry and cash at gunpoint during a dice game in Miramar, Florida, according to ESPN.

Baker was cut by the Giants in September of 2020. In November, all charges on Baker were dropped, per ESPN, which helped rekindle his NFL career. Kansas City signed Baker to their practice squad in November and he played a total of two games for them during the 2020 season.

The third-year cornerback is grateful to be able to put a rocky start to his NFL career behind him and has the Chiefs to thank for giving him another chance.

“It means a lot to me,” Baker told the media during the first week of training camp of the Chiefs signing him. “The Chiefs gave me a chance and are a phenomenal organization, and I’m just here to work. Happy to be here. It feels good to have that behind me. I’m just looking forward to getting better every day with my team, and just happy to be here.”

How Baker’s Play Could Impact Chiefs

During the 2020 season, the Chiefs’ secondary struggled in coverage. Outside of their Week 7 game against the Denver Broncos, they didn’t register a coverage grade of over 80, according to PFF. The top two corners in coverage grade for Kansas City last season were Rashad Fenton (74.6) and La’Jarius Sneed (71.2).

If Baker can become the first-round talent he came into the league as, then that will be an incredible value for the Chiefs, who signed the Georgia product to a one-year, $850,000 contract this offseason, per Spotrac. If Baker and the rest of the Kansas City defense can be strong this season, then that’s great news for the Chiefs, who could also run the ball a bit more and manage the clock even better on offense with a completely revamped offensive line. Pair that with an explosive passing attack, and there’s little doubt the Chiefs will be back in the Super Bowl for the third straight season.

Baker’s preseason debut showed that he may be back on that track.