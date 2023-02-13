Odell Beckham Jr. Goes Viral for Super Bowl Diss Involving Chiefs

Some of the top highlights and pivotal moments from Super Bowl LVII involved a receiver that the Kansas City Chiefs traded for midseason: Kadarius Toney. And free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. threw a shot at Beckham and Toney’s former team while watching Toney make big plays during the Super Bowl.

“And they traded him…I just feel like life is ALLLL about situations,” Beckham wrote on Twitter on February 12.

And they traded him….. 😂😂 I just feel like life is ALLLL about situations — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) February 13, 2023

Beckham is likely referring to the New York Giants, the team that drafted Beckham and Toney, and how Toney’s “situation” has changed dramatically over the last year.

The Giants traded Toney to the Chiefs on October 27 in exchange for a 2023 third-round pick and conditional sixth-round pick. This happened despite New York spending a first-round pick on Toney in 2021 and only seeing one full season from him. Toney did miss 11 total games between the 2021 season (6) and 2022 season (5) as a member of the Giants, however, which also led to him being traded.

Toney responded to Odell’s tweet with nothing more than two rolling on the floor laughing emojis.

🤣🤣 — Kadarius Toney (@0fficialC2N) February 13, 2023

Toney Was Electric During Super Bowl LVII

The now-Chiefs playmaker didn’t just have offensive duties to tend to against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl. Toney was also the team’s primary punt returner as well, and that’s where he arguably did his most damage.

Early in the fourth quarter on what would be 1 of only 2 punts for the Eagles on the day, Toney returned a punt 65 yards to set a Super Bowl record and put the Chiefs’ offense at Philadelphia’s 5 yard line. That ensuing offensive drive for Kansas City resulted in a touchdown.

How Toney gained the punt return yardage was some of the most exciting football we witnessed during the 2022 NFL season. He displayed his rare combination of speed, elusiveness, and tackle-breaking ability during the play.

#Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney takes the punt return for a Super Bowl record 65 yards to set the Chiefs offense up deep inside the #Eagles red zone! #ChiefsKingdom #SBLVII pic.twitter.com/ZnZnwmRtOm — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) February 13, 2023

Why punt return was arguably where Toney did his most damage on the field during the Super Bowl is because he also scored on offense. Early in the fourth quarter, Toney caught a touchdown pass on his only touch of the game and was wide open on the play inside the Eagles’ red zone.

Toney Reacts to Super Bowl Victory

Kadarius Toney took to Twitter after the Chiefs won the Super Bowl to react to becoming a champion.

“I’m Still Taking It All In man. Life is Fast & Real,” Toney wrote. “You Just Never Question God. Thank You Chiefs Kingdom.”

I’m Still Taking It All In man. Life is Fast & Real. You Just Never Question God. #SuperBowlChamps❤️💛 Thank You Chiefs Kingdom — Kadarius Toney (@0fficialC2N) February 13, 2023

Other Twitter users reacted to Toney’s note to Chiefs Kingdom.

“I’m so happy for bro. Used to see Kadarius around campus. Said from day 1 this dude was gonna be special,” one Twitter user wrote.

I’m so happy for bro. Used to see Kadarius around campus. Said from day 1 this dude was gonna be special https://t.co/YnhyvT5gTC — lee (@the_liamsy) February 13, 2023

“Dude had one of the biggest plays of the game! Damn that was an exciting punt return!” another user wrote.

Dude had one of the biggest plays of the game! Damn that was an exciting punt return! https://t.co/alsL66JVfS — Miss Blue Sky (@ceezeekayzee) February 13, 2023

“No, thank YOU, Joker!! Can’t wait to see you fully healthy in a full season with Mahomes,” another user wrote. “They aint ready!!!!”

No, thank YOU, Joker!! Can’t wait to see you fully healthy in a full season with Mahomes. They aint ready!!!! #ChiefsKingdom https://t.co/BJPZ5kASOx — Chiefs_T 🏆🏆🏆 (@Dread_the_Red) February 13, 2023

“I’m proud for KT man, folks was literally writing this man off in college, then the giants misused him,” another user wrote. “I knew going to KC he was going to be a problem, now he a Champ. Only getting started too, he stay with Reid/Mahomes it could get scary.”