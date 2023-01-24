Bengals Poach Recently-Cut Chiefs Player Ahead of AFC Title Rematch

On January 23, the Kansas City Chiefs waived cornerback and special teams ace Chris Lammons. It was a surprising move by the Chiefs, as Lammons’ impact on game day is significant, making him worthy of keeping during their playoff run.

On January 24, PFF’s Ari Meirov revealed that Lammons was claimed on waivers by none other than Kansas City’s next opponent: the Cincinnati Bengals.

Source: The #Bengals have claimed CB Chris Lammons off waivers from the #Chiefs. It’s deferred until February 13th, but with the two teams playing this week, that’s an interesting pick up. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 24, 2023

Rumors had swirled that the Chiefs’ plan was to cut Lammons, wait for him to clear waivers, and then re-sign him to the practice squad as an effort to clear a spot on the active roster while retaining a core special teamer. That was also under the assumption that either running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and/or tight end Jody Fortson are ready to be activated from injured reserve after having their practice windows opened leading up to the Divisional Round.

Instead, Cincinnati claimed Lammons. And although he is not allowed to play for the Bengals during their postseason run, the team can pick his brain and get intel on the Chiefs if they so choose to do so.

Lammons Cut Following Battery Case Update

Lammons, 26, entered the NFL undrafted in 2019 and spent his rookie season with the Miami Dolphins before signing with the Chiefs in Year 2. Since joining the Chiefs, Lammons has cemented himself as a four-phase special teamer. He led Kansas City in special teams snaps during the regular season with 322, according to Pro Football Reference.

On the same day Lammons was released by the Chiefs it was also announced that a preliminary hearing was set for Lammons, along with New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara and two others in their battery case stemming from Pro Bowl weekend in Las Vegas in 2022.

According to court records obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Lammons turned himself in for a “walk through” booking at the Clark County Detention Center on February 17, 2022, and was charged with “a felony count of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, and a gross misdemeanor count of conspiracy to commit battery.”

The preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 1 after no negotiations were heard on Monday, January 23, according to court records obtained by KSNV-TV on January 23.

Twitter Reacts to Bengals Poaching Lammons

Twitter users reacted to the Bengals claiming Lammons on waivers.

“Andy Reid’s cooking is too unpredictable for someone to give away the recipe,” Adam Best of Arrowhead Addict wrote.

"Andy Reid's cooking is too unpredictable for someone to give away the recipe," Adam Best of Arrowhead Addict wrote.

“Hear me out, what if he’s a double agent,” one Twitter user wrote. “Chiefs released him knowing the bengals would pick him up and he’s there to feed them false intel.”

"Hear me out, what if he's a double agent," one Twitter user wrote. "Chiefs released him knowing the bengals would pick him up and he's there to feed them false intel."

“They fed him bad information and put him on waivers knowing the Bengals will pick him up to try to get good information. Don’t do it Cincy,” another user wrote.

"They fed him bad information and put him on waivers knowing the Bengals will pick him up to try to get good information. Don't do it Cincy," another user wrote.

“After the Bengals win, Chiefs fans are gonna accuse the #Bengals of cheating through Chris Lammons. Calling it right now,” another user wrote.

"After the Bengals win, Chiefs fans are gonna accuse the #Bengals of cheating through Chris Lammons. Calling it right now," another user wrote.

“Chiefs win I’ll buy a Lammons Bengals jersey just to troll Bengals fan for this level of desperation,” another user wrote.

"Chiefs win I'll buy a Lammons Bengals jersey just to troll Bengals fan for this level of desperation," another user wrote.

“This is something straight out a the Bill Belichick ‘How to win a Super Bowl’ hand book,” another user wrote.