Bettor Wins ‘Greatest Bet of All Time’ from Chiefs-Bengals Game

Cincinnati Bengals fans are undoubtedly ecstatic about their team beating the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

However, there’s one person, in particular, that has a reason to feel even more excited than Cincinnati fans for what transpired in that game on Sunday, January 30.

The latest Chiefs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Chiefs newsletter here!

A bettor took to FanDuel and placed a bet in a two-leg parlay regarding the outcome of the NFL Conference Championships. What was the bet? That the Bengals would beat the Chiefs 27-24, and the Los Angeles Rams would beat the San Francisco 49ers 20-17. The FanDuel customer obviously won that bet, which had 29,000-1 odds.

Due to the $20 bet placed on the parlay — which was just a credit the customer had on their FanDuel account — the customer came out of the parlay winning $529,000, according to Darren Rovell of Action Network.

The greatest bet of all time has been CONFIRMED. @FDSportsbook confirms this 29,000 to 1 long shot correct score parlay has hit and has been paid. The customer placed it with a $20 site credit. pic.twitter.com/hAQJzPFlFs — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 31, 2022

Chiefs Lost to Bengals in Heartbreaking Fashion

The Chiefs’ offense hit the ground running in the AFC Championship Game. Kansas City’s first three offensive possessions resulted in touchdowns, which gave them a 21-10 lead at halftime. However, Cincinnati climbed back into the game, scoring 20 unanswered points, which started with a touchdown in the second quarter along with consecutive possessions for the Chiefs right before and after halftime that resulted in zero points scored.

The Chiefs were then put in a situation where they needed to score at least three points on their final offensive drive of regulation to avoid elimination, which they did with the Butker field goal.

After winning the overtime coin toss, Mahomes was intercepted on a deep ball to Tyreek Hill on 3rd & 10. That put the Bengals in a position to win the game via a touchdown or field goal. After nine plays and 42 yards gathered by Cincinnati’s offense on the ensuing drive, kicker Evan McPherson sealed the victory for the Bengals by making a 31-yard field goal.

Mahomes finished the game completing 26-of-39 pass attempts for 275 yards and three touchdowns, while also throwing two interceptions. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow completed 23-of-38 pass attempts for 250 yards and two touchdowns, and also had one interception.

Mahomes on What Went Wrong vs. Bengals

After the game, Mahomes explained what happened on his end that led to an overall poor performance by the Chiefs quarterback.

“There was a few misreads here and there. There were guys that were open that I didn’t hit it at the right time, or I passed up on something shorter for something I wanted deeper down the field,” Mahomes said on January 30.

“When you’re playing a good team and you don’t hit what’s there and you try to get a little bit more than what’s necessary, it kind of bites you in the butt I guess you would say. It’s something that we were playing so well in the first half and in the second half we were just off a tick and sometimes that’s all it takes to lose a football game.”



Play



Patrick Mahomes: “This isn’t our standard" | AFC Championship Press Conference QB Patrick Mahomes speaks to the media after AFC Championship matchup over the Cincinnati Bengals Subscribe for more videos! bit.ly/2OuOUnB More Chiefs NFL action! bit.ly/2Moa1VR #KansasCityChiefs #Chiefs #NFL Follow Our Social Media! Website: chiefs.com/ Facebook: facebook.com/KansasCityChiefs Twitter: twitter.com/Chiefs Instagram: instagram.com/chiefs 2022-01-31T00:32:56Z

Kansas City’s 2021-22 season ends with a 12-5 regular-season record, an AFC West Title, and an AFC Championship appearance for a fourth straight season. The Bengals advance to the Super Bowl and will face the the Rams on Sunday, February 13.