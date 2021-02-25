Chiefs ‘Consistently’ Showing Interest in Dynamic TE Prospect: Report

With Sammy Watkins and Demarcus Robinson slated to hit the open market next month, Kansas City Chiefs have already been linked to a number of pass-catchers, such as free agent Kenny Golladay and draft prospects like Kadarius Toney. Rare has been the connection between the Chiefs and a new tight end though.

Until this week.

According to Justin Melo of The Draft Network on Monday, the Chiefs have been among a group of teams, including three NFC contenders, most “consistently” in contact with Miami Hurricanes TE Brevin Jordan.

#Miami TE Brevin Jordan has met with several NFL teams via Zoom, but he lists the following as the teams he has consistently heard from: #Packers, #Patriots, #49ers, #Seahawks & #Chiefs. There's a TON of interest in him, & it's easy to see why once you turn the tape on #NFLDraft — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) February 23, 2021

Brevin Has Potential to Be a ‘Dangerous Weapon’

Listed at 6-foot-3, 245-pounds and not expected to turn 21 years old until July 16, Jordan’s NFL upside is sky-high as he fits the mold of the new line of athletic tight ends finding success across the league. According to his University of Miami bio, Jordan’s father, Darrell, also played in the NFL after being drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the ninth round in 1990.

Here is what Melo’s colleague and senior NFL Draft analyst, Joe Marino, has written about Jordan in his full scouting report:

Miami tight end Brevin Jordan is a dynamic weapon that grew incrementally each season in college and 2020 revealed a player that is much more prepared to claim a meaningful role in the NFL. The Canes used Jordan all over the formation including in-line, from the slot, and out of the backfield as both a receiver and blocker and he should do the same at the next level. As a receiver, Jordan brings an exciting blend of size, athleticism, and ball skills that make him dangerous at all levels of the field. He’s a monster after the catch and challenging the seam. While his route tree expanded in 2020, there is still room to grow in terms of timing and technique as a route-runner. Jordan is a highly competitive blocker that is mostly effective, but adding more functional strength and technique to help him stay square to blocks will be important to contribute positively as a blocker in the NFL. Jordan projects as an F tight end in the NFL that has a chance to be a dangerous weapon if used correctly.

The Draft Network currently ranks Jordan as its third-best tight end prospect and No. 36 overall prospect in this year’s class, a respectable placement putting him consideration as an early Day 2 selection in April. For reference, Marino’s most recent mock draft sent Jordan to the Baltimore Ravens in the second round (No. 59 overall).

Given the presence of Travis Kelce, who just signed a four-year, $57 million extension last August, and the Chiefs’ current positioning at No. 31 overall in the first round, it’s most likely that the AFC champions are simply doing their due diligence on Jordan.

However, the idea of Kelce and Jordan lining up together between the numbers is an exciting proposition for Chiefs fans.

Chiefs Slated to Have 8 Draft Picks in April

At present, the Chiefs are scheduled to have eight total selections in the 2021 NFL Draft — six of their own and two projected compensatory selections to offset the free agent losses of Kendall Fuller and Emmanuel Ogbah last offseason.

According to Over The Cap, Fuller is expected to net Kansas City an additional fourth-rounder while Ogbah, who posted a career-high 9.0 sacks with the Miami Dolphins in 2020, should add another fifth-rounder to the Chiefs’ arsenal.

Here is where the eight picks will net out:

Round 1 (No. 31 overall)

Round 2 (No. 63)

Round 3 (No. 95)

Round 4 (No. 127)

Round 4 (compensatory)

Round 5 (No. 159)

Round 5 (compensatory)

Round 7 (No. 223)

With offensive coordinator Eric Beiniemy being passed by all seven head coaching vacancies again this offseason, the Chiefs also missed out on another potential third-round compensatory pick this year, per a new NFL rule to reward minority hiring.

Kansas City’s eight picks are more than the standard seven selections teams are given and three more than the five selections general manager Brett Veach entered last year’s draft with. At No. 31 and No. 63, the Chiefs may still be in striking range for the athletic playmaker if the cards fall their way, though it may require a bit of moving around the draft board.

However, the team has only spent draft picks on three tight ends in the last decade and none have come earlier than pick No. 63: James O’Shaughnessy (2015, Round 5), Kelce (2013, Round 3) and Tony Moeaki (2010, Round 3).

