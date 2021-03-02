Gruesome Crash Photos Emerge From Accident Caused by Ex-Chiefs Coach

For the first time since February 4, the night of a multi-car accident caused by former Kansas City Chiefs assistant linebackers coach Britt Reid that left five-year-old Ariel Young with life-threatening injuries, photos of the aftermath have surfaced publically.

In an exclusive Good Morning America interview which aired on Tuesday, the Young family attorney, Tom Porto, broke his silence on the incident, sharing photos of the damaged vehicles, potential prosecution plans and an update on Ariel’s condition. While confirming that Young has awoken from a coma, which the child’s aunt Tiffany Verhulst first posted on the family’s official GoFundMe page on February 15, Porto relayed that Young will likely be dealing with the aftereffects of the accident for the foreseeable future.

“She’s awake, which is a huge development,” Porto told ABC. “She likely has permanent brain damage that she will endure for the rest of her life. She’s not walking — it’s a sad, sad, sad story.”

.@ABC EXCLUSIVE: Lawyer for family of girl injured in pre-Super Bowl crash speaks out: "She likely has permanent brain damage that she will endure for the rest of her life. She’s not walking." @tjholmes reports. https://t.co/1Q9cFtKE9k pic.twitter.com/h9ALdKn3qG — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 2, 2021

In light of the new interview and information on Tuesday, Verhulst provided another update via the GoFundMe page, which has raised over $525,000 from more than 13,000 different donors to help pay for medical expenses and work time lost by Ariel’s mother.

“Sadly there hasn’t been much progress since the last update,” the child’s aunt wrote. “[Ariel] remains awake but unresponsive, and will be in a wheelchair for the foreseeable future. We don’t know how long it will take before she responds or talks again but we will never give up hope.”

Follow the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Chiefs Kingdom!

Follow Heavy on Chiefs

Photos of Vehicle Damage Emerge

On the night of February 4, the 35-year-old Reid, son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, initiated a collision with two stopped vehicles one exit south of the team’s practice facility while driving his white RAM Laramie Sport pickup truck at “highway speeds,” according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Thanks to photos made public by Porto and Good Morning America on Tuesday, the extent of the impact can be seen visually, including Reid’s truck (center).

Here was the remnants of the Young family’s silver Chevy Traverse, which was carrying five-year-old Ariel and another four-year-old child who sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the collision.

Reid Could Face ‘Most Serious Charges’ Possible

According to a search warrant first obtained by Fox 4 Kansas City, Reid admitted to having consumed “2-3 drinks” and taking prescription Adderall prior to the accident. Now, Porto and the Young family are willing to go to the extent of the law for justice for Ariel and those involved.

“We’re going to be advocating for the most serious charges and the most serious sentence that Britt could ever receive,” Porto said. “We don’t have the toxicology back, I don’t know what it is going to be. What I do know are the statements that he made to police that night. If you have two or three drinks, and then you get behind the wheel of a car, you are likely over the legal limit.”

With the investigation still ongoing, no formal charges have been filed against Reid at this point.

Reid, who did not travel with the Chiefs to Super Bowl LV on February 6-7, has since parted ways with the team after being placed on administrative leave before his contract expired last month. This tragic incident is unfortunately just the latest in a line of run-ins with the law, which include pleading guilty to driving under the influence in 2008 and a brief stint in jail following a separate road rage incident in 2007 in which he “flashed a gun at another motorist,” per ESPN.

READ NEXT:

Chris Licata is an NFL contributor covering the Kansas City Chiefs from enemy territory in Denver, Colorado. Follow him on Twitter @Chris__Licata or join the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook community for the latest out of Chiefs Kingdom!