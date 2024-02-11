Brittany Mahomes Posts Strong Message to Fans Who ‘Dislike’ Her

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is playing in his fourth Super Bowl in five years on February 11. Before the Chiefs take the field at Allegiant Stadium, fans can expect to see his wife, Brittany Mahomes, on the sidelines.

Like she does before every game, Brittany gives her husband a kiss and wishes him good luck. She’s usually joined by the two children, Sterling, almost 3, and Bronze, 14 months. Speaking to CBS Mornings after winning last year’s Super Bowl “I truly mean this when I say, I think if I didn’t have Brittany, I wouldn’t be in the position I am now.”

A few days before the Super Bowl this year, Brittany revealed that she was making her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut. The 28-year-old knew that posing for the iconic magazine would bring out the online trolls, but she’s rising above it.

Brittany wrote on her Instagram Stories on February 8, “I’m here to tell you. People will dislike you. People will love you. Don’t let any of that define you. KEEP SHINING and being YOU.”

The following day, Brittany posted a thank you message “to the SI team that made this experience nothing short of amazing.” She also gave a shout out to Mahomes “for being the most supportive husband ever.” The couple celebrated her photo shoot in the private dining room at Carvesteak in Las Vegas on Friday night, per People. Brittany posted photos of espresso martinis with her name emblazoned on top and a tomahawk steak with the Chiefs logo engraved in the bone.

Despite how beloved Mahomes is, there’s a faction of NFL fans who can’t stand Brittany. Two years ago, she faced backlash over the champagne incident at Arrowhead. Brittany posted on X afterward, “I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week.”

Brittany Mahomes Received a Huge Message of Support From Kelly Stafford



The KC Current co-owner, and founder of Brittany Lynne Fitness, received a strong message of support from Kelly Stafford, wife of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Kelly posted on Instagram, “I honestly love this. People can bring up past mistakes she has made (since they are so perfect), people can say she only got this because she is a wife of someone. Yes, she is… she might have been handed a platform but she has chosen to make the most of it. And I feel most of us would do the same if they had the courage to do so. Courage? Yes, she know she will get hate for zero reason, but she’s choosing to live for herself and that is inspiring.”

Stafford personally understands the life of being a famous quarterback’s wife. “People that think that @nfl spouses do nothing, can’t have opinions,” etc. “But coming from someone who struggles with these stereotypes, I love seeing the confidence of stick to you and quieting the outside noise.”

Brittany Mahomes Stood Up Against Hate Toward Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has dealt with haters and online trolls since the start of her career, but her presence at NFL games has angered a new crowd — some “Dads, Brads, and Chads.” There’s even an unfounded right-wing conspiracy that believes Swift is a psyop.

While NFL analyst Colin Cowherd’s nearly 4-minute rant ripping men complaining about Swift went viral last week, NBA legend Charles Barkley chimed in, as well. Barkley sent a strong message defending Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce‘s girlfriend during a CNN appearance on February 1.

Brittany reposted a partial quote from Barkley’s comments on her Instagram Stories, “If you’re screaming at Taylor Swift saying she ruined [football], you’re just a loser.” She then added a message of her own. “Let. Them. Know,” Brittany wrote.

Mahomes also has Swift’s back. Speaking to CBS Mornings in December, “She’s just part of Chiefs Kingdom and she’s part of the team,” Mahomes said. “It’s cool that she’s embraced Brittany and they’ve built a friendship, as well.”

“She’s top tier of her profession and to see how she drives and she becomes that. It’s really cool to hear about and see… I’m glad she’s the person that she is. That’s why I think her and Travis match so well.”