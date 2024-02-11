Video of Brittany Mahomes Shrugging Off Jackson Mahomes Goes Viral

The Kanas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl on February 11. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ entire family is in Las Vegas for the big game.

A few days before kickoff, Mahomes wife, Brittany Mahomes, revealed she was making her “2024 rookie” debut in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition. According to People, Brittany celebrated her spread in the iconic magazine with a private dinner at Cravesteak on Friday night.

“Everyone’s jaws dropped when she walked in with her friends,” a source told the outlet. “And then again when Patrick later walked in to join the party in the private dining room.” Brittany shared photos of the dinner on Instagram, featuring personalized espresso martinis and a tomahawk steak with Mahomes’ face engraved in the bone.

Mahomes likely cut out early, he’s got a big day coming up, but Brittany and her friends kept the party going. The 28-year-year-old hit the club with close friend Miranda Hogue, and several other girls. The following day, a video from the event, originally posted on TikTok by OvertimeSzn, appears to show Brittany’s brother-in-law, Jackson Mahomes, not being able to get past security.

Brittany sees there’s an issue, but she shrugs her shoulders and continues to dance. Of course, this is a short clip. Jackson’s conversation with the security guard is not caught on the video’s audio. He could’ve gotten past the guard two minutes later. Or the conversation maybe had nothing to do with gaining entry. Either way, after the video was posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, it quickly went viral.

One person posted, “Bro the whole family hates him😭😭.” Barstool Sports’ Robbie Fox wrote of Brittany, “Hilarious shrug.”

Randi Mahomes Discussed the ‘Hate’ Toward Her Youngest Son, Jackson Mahomes

Jackson’s mother, Randi Mahomes, discussed the vitriol toward her youngest son on the “Got It From My Momma Podcast,” which premiered a day earlier. She opened up about Jackson’s “fake” assault allegations for the first time and the public hate he receives.

Compared to how much Patrick, 28, is adored, she struggles with the media perception of Jackson, 23. “As a mother, as I watch a TV station that loves one child, and then absolutely hates the other, it not only affects me, it affects both children and my daughter.” Mahomes and Jackson have a half-sister, Mia, 12.

Focusing on the positive, Randi does like to “brag” about Jackson, since he’s her only child to graduate college. Mahomes left Texas Tech after his junior year to enter the NFL draft, where he became the Chiefs’ No. 10 overall pick in 2017.

“He’s one-up on Patrick, watch out,” Randi said of Jackson. “I always said Patrick was my athlete and Jackson could be [anything]. He’s going to go to the top of whatever job.”

3 Felony Charges Against Jackson Mahomes Were Dropped, 1 Misdemeanor Charge Remains

Last year, Jackson was accused of grabbing the neck of restaurant owner Aspen Vaughn and “forcibly” kissing her. A video of the alleged assault at the Kansas City locale went viral.

In January 2024, prosecutors dismissed three felony charges related to accusations against Jackson, the AP reported. “The court filing cited a lack of cooperation from the alleged victim.”

Jackson still faces the fourth charge, misdemeanor battery, for which he’s pleaded not guilty. Jackson’s attorney, Brandan Davies, said that his client “has done nothing wrong. We had full confidence that the truth of the matter would ultimately be revealed.”