Brittany Mahomes’ Appearance on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Raises Eyebrows

While the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to face the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game, quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, is doing some press. Brittany is making a rare guest appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” airing on Friday, January 26.

Due to Brittany’s close friendship with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce‘s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, fans of the singer are tuning in. A few hours before the segment premiered, “The Kelly Clarkson Show” shared a “pre-game warmup” interview with Brittany on Instagram.

While the KC Current owner reveals her blazer outfit was inspired by the show, “Suits,” it’s her shoes making Swifites do a double take.

The 28-year-old, who shares two children with Mahomes, Sterling, and Bronze, rocked Strass Snake ankle boots, as reported by the Kansas City Star’s Lisa Gutierrez. Gutierrez suggested that the Rene Caovilla shoes, which retail for $1,700, could be an Easter egg for Reputation (Taylor’s Version).

Interestingly enough, a 2019 tweet from Clarkson to Swift is partially credited for inspiring the singer to re-record her albums. Clarkson told E! News she receives a gift from Swift after she rereleases an album.

Viewers will have to tune into the show, which airs at 3 p.m. Eastern, to see if Brittany talks to Clarkson about her friendship with Swift. The evening before Brittany taped her segment, Mahomes’ wife went out to dinner in New York City with Swift, Cara Delevingne, and Ashley Avignone. One fan posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Their outfits are so rep coded wtf.”

Between the sparkly green dress she wore to the Golden Globes, and the snake boots Swift stepped out in recently, fans hope these hints mean a release date is imminent. Fans also suspec Kelce dropped an Easter egg when he changed his Instagram profile photo to a black and white picture last week.

Brittany Mahomes & Taylor Swift Had a Blast During the Chiefs Win Over the Buffalo Bills

Travis Kelce's suite is LIT pic.twitter.com/sZQ6MGaiI6 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 22, 2024

While a shirtless Jason Kelce might’ve stole the show during the Chiefs 27-24 over the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional round, it was Brittany’s husband and Swift’s boyfriend making NFL history.

Brittany shared a post from the NFL’s Instagram page, celebrating Mahomes and Kelce’s incredible feat. While the All-Pro tight end hadn’t scored a touchdown in seven straight games, the Mahomes-Kelce connection came alive against the Bills. In the second quarter, Kelce hauled in a 22-yard score.

With a three-point lead in the third quarter, Mahomes found Kelce in the end zone again with a short 3-yard touchdown. With that score, Mahomes and Kelce now have the most postseason touchdowns (16) by a QB-receiver duo. They surpassed legendary quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski to earn the top honor.

WHO ELSE BUT KELCE 🏹 pic.twitter.com/3EHjdGt6ys — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 22, 2024

Kelce was visibly pumped after both scores. Going seven games without a touchdown was the second-longest drought of his career, per NFL.com.

Patrick Mahomes Is a Huge Fan of Brittany & Taylor Swift’s Friendship

Mahomes thinks of Kelce like a brother and he gave Swift a full stamp of approval. Speaking to CBS Mornings last month, he opened up about getting to know the 12-time Grammy winner.

“At first, I feel like everybody kind of stayed away, just let him do what he was doing,” Mahomes said. “And then he started bringing Taylor around and you realize how cool of a person she was and she is. So for us, I mean, it was a couple of jokes here and there in the beginning.”

As for the “Dads, Brads and Chads” who don’t enjoy her presence at games, Mahomes sent a strong message. “Now, she’s just part of Chiefs Kingdom and she’s part of the team,” Mahomes said.

“It’s cool that she’s embraced Brittany and they’ve built a friendship, as well,” he added. While Brittany is usually seen sitting next to Swift at games, the two couples have been spotted hanging out together several times this season. The 28-year-old quarterback said he can’t help but admire one of the best-selling artists of all time.

In fact, it’s Swift’s dedication to her respective craft that makes her relationship with Kelce thrive, according to Mahomes. “She’s top tier of her profession and to see how she drives and she becomes that. It’s really cool to hear about and see… I’m glad she’s the person that she is. That’s why I think her and Travis match so well.”