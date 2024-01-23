Brittany Mahomes Posts Strong Message After Chiefs Defeat Bills

The Kansas City Chiefs entered the AFC Divisional round against the Buffalo Bills as underdogs. There was doubt over quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ ability to perform in his first career road playoff game.

Speaking to reporters on January 18, Bills Pro Bowl tackle Dion Dawkins suggested Mahomes couldn’t handle the Bills Mafia crowd at Highmark Stadium. “The environment will be different, and not to say it’s in our favor, but the stadium is our favor,” Dawkins said. “It’s cool. So good luck.”

Those last two words became bulletin board material for Mahomes. After defeating the Bills 27-24, Mahomes posted a photo from the game on Instagram and wrote, “Good luck ⏰.”

The quarterback’s wife, Brittany Mahomes, commented, “MY BOYYYYYYYY🔥.” She reposted her husband’s post on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “We love the caption.”

Brittany kept the strong vibes coming on social media. She shared a photo alongside Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce‘s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, Jason Kelce’s wife, Kylie Kelce, tight end Blake Bell’s wife, Lyndsay Bell, model Cara Delevingne, and several other friends. The KC Current co-owner wrote, “Went there, did that, onto the next.”

What’s next? The Chiefs will travel to M&T Bank Stadium to face the Baltimore Ravens for the AFC Championship game on Sunday, January 28. Kansas City enters the matchup as a 3.5-point underdog.

The Chief-Ravens showdown stands to be another nail-biter of a game. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Co. crushed the Houston Texans 34-10 in the Divisional round.

Brittany Celebrated Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes & TE Travis Kelce Making NFL History

On Monday, January 22, Brittany shared a post from the NFL’s Instagram page, celebrating her husband and Kelce’s incredible feat. While the All-Pro tight end hadn’t scored a touchdown in seven straight games, the Mahomes-Kelce connection came alive against the Bills. In the second quarter, Kelce hauled in a 22-yard score.

With a three-point lead in the third quarter, Mahomes found Kelce in the end zone again with a short 3-yard touchdown. With that score, Mahomes and Kelce now have the most postseason touchdowns (16) by a QB-receiver duo. They surpassed legendary quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski to earn the top honor.

WHO ELSE BUT KELCE 🏹 pic.twitter.com/3EHjdGt6ys — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 22, 2024

Kelce was visibly pumped after both scores. Going seven games without a touchdown was the second-longest drought of his career, per NFL.com.

Brady applauded Mahomes and Kelce. The future Hall of Fame quarterback posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, “BEASTS. When you one up gronk you’re doing something right.”

Patrick Mahomes Is Amped to Take on the Baltimore Ravens

WE GOT MORE TO DO. pic.twitter.com/QKkk8JNVyQ — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 22, 2024



After defeating Buffalo, Mahomes is even more amped to win another road game against another great team. Mahomes said during his postgame victory speech, “They asked for it! And they got what they asked for!” But more importantly, “We come back next week ready to f****** go!”

In front a hostile crowd at Highmark Stadium, Mahomes completed 73.9% of his passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns. Speaking to reporters after the game, “I knew the fans were going to be rowdy, I think guys took it as a challenge,” Mahomes said. “I love being at Arrowhead and playing in front of that crowd. But when you’re on the road, it’s you versus them. It’s you versus everybody in the stadium. You have to come together as a team.”

The 28-year-old is amped to compete in his sixth straight AFC Championship game, but he knows defeating the Ravens won’t be easy. “No weakness there,” Mahomes said. “Going to take our best effort. That stadium is going to be rocking and we’re up for the challenge.”

Defeating the Bills at home has given Mahomes even more confidence. “We were here to prove a point and show that we can play anywhere.”