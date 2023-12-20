Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Posts Strong Message to Haters

Things are going much better for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes after avoiding a three-game losing streak with a win over the New England Patriots last week. However, his wife, Brittany Mahomes, is dealing with an influx of online trolls.

Brittany shared a strong message on her Instagram Stories on December 19. “Recently there has been A LOT more rude ass people on here, Waaaay more then normal…

“I’m not sure where yall came from, but you should probably go back to where you came from… please.”

The Kansas City Current co-owner, who shares two children with Mahomes, Sterling, 2, and Bronze, 1, didn’t specify what sparked the influx of “rude” people. The timeline matches up with her blossoming friendship with Taylor Swift, who’s dating her husband’s teammate and best friend, Travis Kelce. Becoming a regular presence in Swift’s orbit has thrust even more media attention on Brittany.

However, Brittany’s message also comes on the heels of Mahomes getting slapped with a $50,0000 fine for criticizing the refs after Kansas City’s loss to the Buffalo Bills. The Chiefs, along with numerous other teams, have fallen victim to egregious calls from the refs this season. However, Mahomes losing it over a legit offensive offsides penalty, and the reason he gave for his anger, earned the two-time Super Bowl MVP some vitriol on social media.

Amid Mahomes’ fiery outburst after losing to the Bills, Brittany backed the quarterback up. Before Mahomes walked back his comments on the ref’s call, she shared a photo on her Instagram Stories calling the ref “MVP.”

After Mahomes expressed regret over his outburst, Brittany shared photos from Arrowhead and wrote, “Riding with 15 always❤️.” The comments on that post are full of hateful messages.

Brittany Mahomes Shared Support for Taylor Swift Against the ‘Dads, Brads, and Chads’

While Brittney and Swift were in separate suites during the Chiefs’ loss to the Bills, they were back sitting side by side at Gillette Stadium last week. After the Chiefs won, Brittany shared a photo of a cookie on her Instagram Stories that referenced Swift’s viral comment in her interview with Time.

Swift sent a strong message to the NFL fans bothered by her presence at Kelce’s games. “I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in,” she told TIME. “There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once.”

Swift has no control over how much she’s featured on the primetime broadcasts. “I’m just there to support Travis,” she reiterated. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”

Kelce playfully commented on the haters on the latest episode of his “New Heights” podcast. Kelce said it was “amazing” to see the incredible response she got from the opposing fans in New England. He also noted, “There might’ve been some Brads and Chads booing,” but overall fans “went insane” when they saw her.

The Chiefs Face the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Day

Kansas City (9-5) faces off against the Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) at 1 p.m. ET on Christmas Day. Fans can expect both Brittany and Swift at Arrowhead cheering on their men on December 25.

While there will be a festive spirit to the Chiefs’ Week 16 matchup, it’s a crucial game for Kansas City. If they can defeat the Raiders, a team they crushed 31-17 in Week 12, the Chiefs will win the AFC West and punch their ticket to the playoffs.

Mahomes is looking to sweep all three of the Chiefs’ remaining matchups. “He’s been focused more than I’ve ever seen him focused,” Kelce said of Mahomes, per The Athletic. “I don’t expect that to change going into the end of the season and into the playoffs.”