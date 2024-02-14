Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Reveals Text Chiefs QB Sent Ahead of Super Bowl

After defeating the San Francisco 49ers, the Kansas City Chiefs became the first team in 20 years to win back-to-back Super Bowls.

Leading the team to victory, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. During that final drive in overtime, Mahomes went 7-for-7 with two big runs. He then connected with Mecole Hardman Jr. for the game-winning touchdown. While all of Chiefs Kingdom was riddled with nerves, Mahomes stayed confident and sealed it.

On Tuesday, February 13, Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, revealed just how confident her husband was about winning it all this year. In an Instagram post, Brittany shared a text message she received from Mahomes on January 5. “I decided we are going to win the Super Bowl.”

At the time, the Chiefs had already clinched the No. 3 seed, and head coach Andy Reid announced Mahomes would rest in Week 18. Brittany shared another text from January 28 at 6:14 p.m., minutes after the Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game. “I’ll see ya in Las Vegas,” Mahomes wrote. “I’m not done.”

Brittany also shared photos from the celebration at Allegiant Stadium. She captioned the post, “This season was a special one! This guy never stopped believing in his team… through the ups and downs and all the doubters, never once did he doubt this team.

“He is a true leader and a team player. He continued to ask himself what he could do better to lead this team to the Super Bowl. I saw so much behind the scenes that I will forever be in awe of you as a person and a football player! You my guy deserved this!!! I love you and am always and forever proud of you.”

Patrick Mahomes Called Brittany a ‘Great’ Wife After the Game



While hoisting his third Lombardi Trophy in five years, Mahomes made sure to give his wife a shoutout. “Brittany is a great wife with two great kids. I can’t ask for anything better than this,” Mahomes said.

The three-time Super Bowl MVP also shared a strong message to those who doubted the team. The 49ers entered the Super Bowl as 2.5-point favorites. Kansas City was deemed underdogs on the road against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional round. The Chiefs were not favorites against the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.

“Yeah, just know that the Kansas City Chiefs are never underdogs,” he announced. “Just know that.”

Mahomes is now tied with Hall of Famer Joe Montana for the second-most Super Bowl MVP Awards. He needs to win two more to tie Tom Brady. But age 28, it seems Mahomes is poised to break Brady’s record. On Brady comparisons, “To me it will always be tough because Brady beat me in the Super Bowl,” Mahomes said.

During his final press conference of the season, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid commented on what makes Mahomes so special. “He has a love for the game, and so when you have that type of love, especially as young as he is, I don’t think that’s going anywhere,” Reid said. “He doesn’t let all the outside events affect his play. He’s one of those guys that is known worldwide, really. That really doesn’t phase him.”

Patrick Mahomes Is Looking to Win the Super Bowl Again Next Year



After two consecutive 19-game seasons, it would be understandable if Mahomes wanted to take a beat. Bask in the back-to-back success. However, Mahomes immediately started thinking about next season. On whether the Chiefs have reached “dynasty” status, “It’s the start of one,” he said.

“We’re not done. I know we’re gonna celebrate tonight, celebrate at the parade Wednesday in Kansas City. But we’re not done. We’ve got a young team, we’ll keep this thing going.”

No NFL team has ever won three Super Bowls in a row. “It [would be] legendary,” Mahomes said of a three-peat on February 12, per ESPN. “No one’s ever done it, and we knew it’s legendary to win back-to-back. I think eight other teams have done it. We had heard it all week. We had talked to the guys [who had gone back-to-back] about it, and we felt like we had the best opportunity that we had ever had to go out there and do that.

“We’ve got to continue to play our best football. We’ll celebrate these next few weeks, and then we’ll get right back at it.”