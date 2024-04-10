Brittany Mahomes Almost Unrecognizable After Debuting New Look [PHOTOS]

While the Kansas City Chiefs are making big roster changes ahead of the 2024 NFL season, Brittany Mahomes underwent a major makeover herself.

Brittany has rocked long, blonde hair ever since her husband, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, entered the NFL. However, the 28-year-old debuted a red-hot look on Instagram.

“Feeling spicy🔥🌶️🤭,” Brittany captioned a series of photos with the new red hair. She credited hair stylist Laurabeth Cabott, makeup artist Acie Lewis, and photographer Heather Smith.

The comments section immediately flooded with compliments. One woman responded, “Whoa I had to do a double take while on a walk with my pup!!! If this doesn’t make your eyes pop anymore than they already do….wowzas! Beautiful girl!! 🔥🤭🥹🌷”

Makeup artist Bex Pichelmann wrote, “Casually breaking the internet on a Wednesday afternoon…that last pic 😵🔥. A Chiefs fan account wrote, “Omg that is a beautiful color on you. Go chiefs.”

Brittany has been open about her beauty routine and struggles over the past few months. Following a photo shoot with Mahomes, and their two children, Sterling, and Bronze, Brittany posted a makeup-free photo for her 1.9 million followers.

“But just here for your daily reality check,” Brittany posted on March 27. “Actually really struggling with my skin right now… trying to figure out why it’s just breaking out all around my mouth like I’m allergic to something, but can not figure it out.” Based on the new photos, however, it seems she’s figured out a fix.

Brittany Mahomes’ New Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photo Turned Heads on Instagram



A few days before the Chiefs became back-to-back Super Bowl champs, Brittany revealed that she was making her Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition debut.

While the outlet debuted numerous pictures from the shoot back in February, SI shared a never-seen-before photo last week. The magazine shared the revealing bikini shot on Instagram and wrote, “Bringing it back to Belize with a film flashback. 🌴.” Brittany commented, “Ahhhhh😍☺️.”

Brittany knew that posing for the iconic magazine would bring out the online trolls, but she chose to ignore the haters. She wrote on her Instagram Stories on February 8, “I’m here to tell you. People will dislike you. People will love you. Don’t let any of that define you. KEEP SHINING and being YOU.”

Patrick & Brittany Mahomes Attended the KC Current’s 1st Home Game in New Stadium

Brittany is having a busy offseason with the start of the NWSL. Last month, the Mahomes attended the KC Current’s home opener at their brand-new stadium, the first built specifically for a professional women’s sports team. Before the Current defeated the Portland Thorns FC 5-4, Mahomes pumped up the crowd by leading the first “KC baby” chant.

Brittany also addressed the crowd before the game started. “Kansas City! We’re here, we did it,” Brittany said. “I just want to say thank you guys for showing up today. This is history, this is incredible, and for you guys to show up for these women in their own stadium is amazing.”

Brittany wrote on Instagram afterward, “Today was Epic. Today was History. Thank you Kansas City for showing up today!!❤️ @kccurrent what a WIN🔥👏🏼.”