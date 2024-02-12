Brittany Mahomes Posts 3-Word Message After Super Bowl Win

The Kansas City Chiefs didn’t exactly inspire confidence in the first half of the Super Bowl. Against the San Francisco 49ers, they finished the first half down 10-3. However, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Co. never gave up.

The Chiefs’ 25-22 overtime win was a thriller to the very end. Mahomes finished against the Niners completing 34-of-46 passes for 333 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. For the third time in his career, he was named Super Bowl MVP, and no one was more proud than his wife, Brittany Mahomes.

Brittany, who celebrated on the field with their two children, Sterling, almost 3, and Bronze, 14 months, shared a brief message on Instagram after the game. “Back to Back 💯,” she captioned the post.

When Mahomes was asked after the game if the Chiefs have reached “dynasty” status, “It’s the start of one,” he said. “We’re not done. I know we’re gonna celebrate tonight, celebrate at the parade Wednesday in Kansas City. But we’re not done. We’ve got a young team, we’ll keep this thing going.”

Patrick Mahomes Called Brittany a ‘Great’ Wife After the Game



While hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, Mahomes made sure to give his wife a shoutout. “Brittany is a great wife with two great kids. I can’t ask for anything better than this,” Mahomes said.

Mahomes also shared a strong message to those who doubted the team. The 49ers entered the Super Bowl as 2.5-point favorites. “Yeah, just know that the Kansas City Chiefs are never underdogs,” he announced. “Just know that.”

The Chiefs quarterback is now tied with Hall of Famer Joe Montana for the second-most Super Bowl MVP Awards. He needs to win two more to tie the legendary Tom Brady. But age 28, it seems Mahomes is poised to break Brady’s record before he retires.

The Chiefs are the first team since the 2003-2004 New England Patriots to win back-to-back Super Bowls. Under Mahomes, Kansas City is the fifth team in NFL history to win three Super Bowls in five years. Can the Chiefs win another Super Bowl next year as he insinuated? At this point, it’s silly to bet against Mahomes.

Brittany Mahomes Yelled to Taylor Swift: ‘I Told You So’

CBS reporter Jonathan Jones said Brittany shouted a message to Taylor Swift as the team celebrated from the podium. “I told you so!” she said.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce‘s girlfriend traveled all the way from Tokyo to make it to Las Vegas for the big game. She watched the comeback win in a suite with her entire family, Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, and his wife, Kylie, along with Donna and Ed Kelce.

Ice Spice, Ashley Avignone, Blake Lively, Keleigh Teller, and her husband, Miles Teller, were also in attendance.

While Kelce only had one catch in the first half, he finished the night with 9 receptions for 93 yards. According to Next Gen Stats, Kelce reached a top speed of 19.68 mph on his 22-yard reception to set up the Chiefs’ game-tying field goal. The 34-year-old’s “fastest speed as a ball carrier over the last seven seasons.”