Brittany Matthews Addresses Being ‘Attacked’ by NFL Twitter

While Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been creating headlines due to his play during the postseason, his fiancée, Brittany Matthews, has unwillingly started a war on Twitter.

Matthews posted a video on social media of her spraying fans with champagne at Arrowhead Stadium following Kansas City’s overtime win over the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. The video sparked a lot of backlash from NFL fans that thought it was wrong of her to voluntarily spray fans in front of her with the champagne.

However, Matthews took to Twitter on Tuesday, January 25 because she has seeminglyhad enough of people criticizing her actions.

Matthews Sounds off on Criticism

“I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week,” Matthews wrote.

I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week. — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) January 25, 2022

She then replied to some of the fans that were using the word “hate” in regards to their feelings towards Matthews.

“Hate is a very strong word to just be thrown at someone you don’t even know,” Matthews wrote.

Hate is a very strong word to just be thrown at someone you don’t even know. 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) January 25, 2022

However, some of NFL Twitter still decided to pile on the star quarterback’s future wife.

“You can, but act accordingly. Last time I was at a game, a regular fan who threw alcohol on people was escorted out of the stadium. However, being the fiancé to the QB I guess provides you with a sense of ‘rules don’t apply to me’ mentality & everyone is picking on you. Classy,” Dave Wilmot wrote.

You can, but act accordingly. Last time I was at a game, a regular fan who threw alcohol on people was escorted out of the stadium. However, being the fiancé to the QB I guess provides you with a sense of ‘rules don’t apply to me’ mentality & everyone is picking on you. Classy — Dave Wilmot (@DangerDW82) January 25, 2022

“Champagne is an interesting substance to throw at someone you don’t even know…. But you did it,” baylee wrote.

Champagne is an interesting substance to throw at someone you don’t even know…. But you did it 🤷🏻‍♀️ — baylee (@bayleejadeeee) January 25, 2022

Chiefs Kingdom Comes to Matthews’ Defense

Amid the barrage of negative tweets towards Matthews, members of Chiefs Kingdom came to her defense to try and put an end to the Twitter war.

“So many people are clowns. Brittany is engaged to Mahomes and the mother of his child. They’ve been together since they were teenagers. She’s not allowed to be happy when the Chiefs win an unbelievable game? I highly doubt a single KC fan who got some champagne was complaining,” FanSided’s Matt Verderame wrote.

So many people are clowns. Brittany is engaged to Mahomes and the mother of his child. They've been together since they were teenagers. She's not allowed to be happy when the Chiefs win an unbelievable game? I highly doubt a single KC fan who got some champagne was complaining https://t.co/Z34dXISr1m — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) January 25, 2022

“Dude if @AlyTrost and I hear one more negative @brittanylynne8 tweet we’re gonna riot…. Y’all need to hush about stuff y’all know nothing about. Let the queen be. The crown is heavy…leave it be,” Hayley Lewis of KSHB 41 News wrote.

Dude if @AlyTrost and I hear one more negative @brittanylynne8 tweet we’re gonna riot…. Y’all need to hush about stuff y’all know nothing about. Let the queen be. The crown is heavy…leave it be. 👑 — Hayley Lewis 👑 (@HayleyLewisKSHB) January 25, 2022

“not to mention the mother of his child and has been with him since they were 15. She has a right to celebrate just like the rest of us. The hate she gets despite what she and Patrick do for this community is shameful,” Kristin wrote.

💯🙌🏼 not to mention the mother of his child and has been with him since they were 15. She has a right to celebrate just like the rest of us. The hate she gets despite what she and Patrick do for this community is shameful. — KRiSTiN 💕😈😇 (@KCkristin_d) January 25, 2022

“Imagine your team winning in one of the best games in NFL history… Then complaining about how devoted, excited and proud Brittany is of her man and this team. Y’all are weird …” Daisha Jones of KSHB 41 News wrote.

Imagine your team winning in one of the best games in NFL history… Then complaining about how devoted, excited and proud Brittany is of her man and this team. Y’all are weird … https://t.co/603wvle9As — Daisha Jones (@DaishaJonesKSHB) January 25, 2022

“Keep doing you because #ChiefsKingdom has your back!” the Chiefs Wire’s Charles Goldman wrote.

Keep doing you because #ChiefsKingdom has your back!😤 https://t.co/aKVaooFNys — Charles Goldman (@goldmctNFL) January 25, 2022

“She’s raising a family with her high school sweetheart in a town she and her husband have embraced and invested in. She supports her partner. She celebrates with her fellow Kansas Citians. She is a part of our community. If you don’t like @brittanylynne8, that’s about you,” former Missouri Secretary of State Jason Kander wrote.

She’s raising a family with her high school sweetheart in a town she and her husband have embraced and invested in. She supports her partner. She celebrates with her fellow Kansas Citians. She is a part of our community. If you don’t like @brittanylynne8, that’s about you. https://t.co/gYcXsBx5Tm — Jason Kander (@JasonKander) January 25, 2022