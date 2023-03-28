Ex-Chiefs WR & Former Raiders Draft Pick Joins NFC Squad: Report

Free agent wide receiver Bryan Edwards, formerly of the Kansas City Chiefs, is signing with the New Orleans Saints according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on March 27.

Former #Chiefs and #Falcons WR Bryan Edwards is signing with the #Saints, source said. Back with Derek Carr from their time with the #Raiders. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 27, 2023

Edwards, 24, entered the NFL as a third-round draft pick by the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020 out of South Carolina. Despite being highly productive in college (recorded 3,045 receiving yards in four seasons at South Carolina per Sports Reference) Edwards’ production hasn’t translated to the NFL. That’s why after registering a 48-779-4 stat line in two seasons with the Raiders he was traded to the Atlanta Falcons in May 2022 along with a conditional seventh-round pick in exchange for a fifth-round pick.

In seven regular season games with the Falcons during the 2022 season, Edwards caught 3 passes on 5 targets for 15 yards according to Pro Football Reference. On November 24, Edwards was waived by Atlanta. Four days later, he signed to Kansas City’s practice squad. On January 4, Edwards was cut from the Chiefs practice squad.

Edwards now joins the Saints, who signed former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr to a four-year $150 million deal after he was cut by Las Vegas. So, Edwards gets to reunite with his former quarterback in the AFC West with the hopes of revitalizing his NFL career in New Orleans.

Chiefs Free Agency Tracker

Here is a list of the players the Chiefs have signed during free agency along with their contracts according to Over The Cap:

OT Jawaan Taylor (4 years, $80 million)

DE Charles Omenihu (2 years, $20 million)

S Mike Edwards (1 year, $3 million)

LB Drue Tranquill (1-year, $5 million)

DT Tershawn Wharton (1 year, $2 million)

OL Nick Allegretti (1-year, $2.5 million)

OL Prince Tea Wanogho (tendered)

TE Jody Fortson (tendered)

P Tommy Townsend (tendered)

QB Shane Buechele (tendered)

DT Derrick Nnadi (1-year deal)

TE Blake Bell (1-year deal)

DT Byron Cowart (1-year deal)

DT Phil Hoskins (1-year deal)

Here are the players that remain free agents:

DE Frank Clark

DE Carlos Dunlap

DT Brandon Williams

TE Jordan Franks

WR Justin Watson

S Deon Bush

RB Jerick McKinnon

LB Darius Harris

Twitter Reacts to Saints Signing Bryan Edwards

Twitter users reacted to the Saints signing Bryan Edwards.

“All these raiders to saints signings almost makes me feel like saints are a raiders team lol,” one Twitter user wrote.

All these raiders to saints signings almost makes me feel like saints are a raiders team lol — Charlie Hale ⚰️ (@hale_charlie) March 27, 2023

“Edwards had promise with the raiders then went to ATL and was a bust,” another user wrote. “Should be interesting what he can do with the saints.”

Edwards had promise with the raiders then went to ATL and was a bust. Should be interesting what he can do with the saints — DJ (@SecuremyBalls) March 27, 2023

“He showed flashes of someone who could be a really good receiver! Maybe he can show out now that he’s got some experience in the league,” another user wrote.

He showed flashes of someone who could be a really good receiver! Maybe he can show out now that he’s got some experience in the league — JP WC Vapor (@jpfromtheP) March 28, 2023

“Contested catch guy. Solid. He can’t be no worse than MT (Michael Thomas) been the last 3 years unless he just falls off the face of the earth. Trequan Smith is shook,” another user wrote.

Contested catch guy. Solid. He can't be no worse than MT been the last 3 years unless he just falls off the face of the earth. Trequan Smith is shook — Dee_Be_Coolin (@Dee_Be_Coolin) March 27, 2023

“He is garbage the falcons released him he didn’t do anything to help our team they can have him,” another user wrote.

He is garbage the falcons released him he didn't do anything to help our team they can have him — Justin Hendon (@JustinHend92724) March 27, 2023

“Not a fan of Bryan Edwards. He is a big WR and had good chemistry with Derek Carr back with the Raiders,” another user wrote. “He’s 4th and 5th string at best.”