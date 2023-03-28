Ex-Chiefs WR & Former Raiders Draft Pick Joins NFC Squad: Report

Free agent wide receiver Bryan Edwards, formerly of the Kansas City Chiefs, is signing with the New Orleans Saints according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on March 27.
Edwards, 24, entered the NFL as a third-round draft pick by the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020 out of South Carolina. Despite being highly productive in college (recorded 3,045 receiving yards in four seasons at South Carolina per Sports Reference) Edwards’ production hasn’t translated to the NFL. That’s why after registering a 48-779-4 stat line in two seasons with the Raiders he was traded to the Atlanta Falcons in May 2022 along with a conditional seventh-round pick in exchange for a fifth-round pick.
In seven regular season games with the Falcons during the 2022 season, Edwards caught 3 passes on 5 targets for 15 yards according to Pro Football Reference. On November 24, Edwards was waived by Atlanta. Four days later, he signed to Kansas City’s practice squad. On January 4, Edwards was cut from the Chiefs practice squad.
Edwards now joins the Saints, who signed former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr to a four-year $150 million deal after he was cut by Las Vegas. So, Edwards gets to reunite with his former quarterback in the AFC West with the hopes of revitalizing his NFL career in New Orleans.
Chiefs Free Agency Tracker
Here is a list of the players the Chiefs have signed during free agency along with their contracts according to Over The Cap:
- OT Jawaan Taylor (4 years, $80 million)
- DE Charles Omenihu (2 years, $20 million)
- S Mike Edwards (1 year, $3 million)
- LB Drue Tranquill (1-year, $5 million)
- DT Tershawn Wharton (1 year, $2 million)
- OL Nick Allegretti (1-year, $2.5 million)
- OL Prince Tea Wanogho (tendered)
- TE Jody Fortson (tendered)
- P Tommy Townsend (tendered)
- QB Shane Buechele (tendered)
- DT Derrick Nnadi (1-year deal)
- TE Blake Bell (1-year deal)
- DT Byron Cowart (1-year deal)
- DT Phil Hoskins (1-year deal)
Here are the players that remain free agents:
- DE Frank Clark
- DE Carlos Dunlap
- DT Brandon Williams
- TE Jordan Franks
- WR Justin Watson
- S Deon Bush
- RB Jerick McKinnon
- LB Darius Harris
Twitter Reacts to Saints Signing Bryan Edwards
Twitter users reacted to the Saints signing Bryan Edwards.
“All these raiders to saints signings almost makes me feel like saints are a raiders team lol,” one Twitter user wrote.
“Edwards had promise with the raiders then went to ATL and was a bust,” another user wrote. “Should be interesting what he can do with the saints.”
“He showed flashes of someone who could be a really good receiver! Maybe he can show out now that he’s got some experience in the league,” another user wrote.
“Contested catch guy. Solid. He can’t be no worse than MT (Michael Thomas) been the last 3 years unless he just falls off the face of the earth. Trequan Smith is shook,” another user wrote.
“He is garbage the falcons released him he didn’t do anything to help our team they can have him,” another user wrote.
“Not a fan of Bryan Edwards. He is a big WR and had good chemistry with Derek Carr back with the Raiders,” another user wrote. “He’s 4th and 5th string at best.”