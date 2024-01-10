Charles Omenihu Helping Chiefs Fans After ‘Insane’ Move by NFL

The NFL’s choice to televise the Kansas City Chiefs‘ home playoff game against the Miami Dolphins exclusively on Peacock has left many fans bitter about having to pay for the streaming service to watch the game.

But Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu is trying to help some Chiefs fans by giving away free Peacock memberships ahead of the game.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Omenihu told Chiefs Kingdom that he is giving away 90 free three-month memberships to Peacock, and to enter to win you have to reply to the post with why you should get one of the free memberships. Omenihu is picking the winners on Friday, January 11.

This generous move by Omenihu came after a post on X from the veteran in which he bashed the NFL for streaming the Chiefs-Dolphins game exclusively on Peacock.

“Us playing on peacock ONLY is insane I won’t lie,” he wrote on January 7.

Andy Reid Talks Dolphins Playoff Matchup

After beating the Dolphins in Germany during the regular season, Chiefs Kingdom gets to welcome former Kansas City receiver Tyreek Hill back to Arrowhead for the first time since he was traded to Miami in March 2022.

Speaking to the media on January 9, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid shared his thoughts on the Chiefs-Dolphins Wild-Card matchup.

“(We) look forward to the challenge of playing the Dolphins, good football team obviously, they’re in the playoffs, and they’re fully loaded on both sides of the ball and special teams,” Reid said during his press conference.

“(Dolphins head coach) Mike (McDaniel) has obviously done a nice job with that group. They’re one of the top teams in the leagues, the offensive side and defensive side. (Dolphins defensive coordinator) Vic Fangio has really done a nice job with that group and special teams – (Dolphins special teams coordinator) Danny (Crossman) has done a nice job with the special teams, a lot of speed and ability there. We’ve got to have a good week of practice.”

The Chiefs-Dolphins game, which kicks off on Saturday at 7 p.m. Central time, is shaping up to be played in sub-zero temperatures.

According to Heavy’s projections powered by Quarter 4, the defending Super Bowl champions have a 52% chance of defeating Miami.

Twitter/X Reacts to Charles Omenihu’s Giveaway

Users on X reacted to Omenihu’s giveaway to Chiefs Kingdom.

“This is amazing! #ChiefsKingdom and #DolphinNation from all around the globe have been Peacockblocked by the @nfl and it is not fair to all these loyal fans,” one user wrote. “Thank you to Charles Omenihu for doing this. The NFL should be embarrassed that players have to step up for the fans!!”

“When they say a player fits in with our organization…this is what they mean,” another user wrote. “Charles is such a good dude on AND off the field! Let’s get this man a ring!”

“I want Charles to be a Chief forever. Dude is such a good guy. Hell of a player too,” another user wrote. “Going to have some big plays in the playoffs. Your community appreciates you!”

“Good work @NFL. You have one of your players literally giving away memberships so that fans can watch their Own Freakin Team play in the playoffs! This is all so stupid!” another user wrote.