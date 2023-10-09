Chiefs DL Charles Omenihu Urges KC to Play Young WR More

Kansas City Chiefs second-year wide receiver Justyn Ross saw a career-high 3 targets in the Chiefs’ 27-20 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5. With those targets, he had 1 catch for 20 yards and dropped his other two targets.

There appeared to be a concerted effort by Kansas City’s coaching staff and quarterback Patrick Mahomes to get Ross the ball when he was on the field, as he only played a total of 6 offensive snaps in Week 5 yet received a target on half of those snaps.

#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes throws a go ball to Justyn Ross, and he comes down with it for a 20-yard gain.#FeedRoss #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/Ox4EDXI3Zd — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) October 8, 2023

Not long after Ross caught his 20-yard reception on a wheel route late in the first quarter, Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu — who is currently serving a six-game suspension — took to Twitter/X to demand that Ross see the field more on game day.

“Yo put 8 in the game more!!” Omenihu wrote on October 8.

The demand within Chiefs Kingdom to see more of Ross on game day is increasing as the season progresses.

Ultimately, Ross’s playing time will only increase if he produces. The two drops in Week 5 certainly didn’t help his case to earn more playing time, but his lone 20-yard catch on a beautifully placed ball by Mahomes will leave Chiefs Kingdom hungry for more action for the 23-year-old receiver.

State of Chiefs Receiver Room Through 5 Games

Rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice is leading all Chiefs receivers in targets (24), catches (17), and touchdowns (2) through five games. Kadarius Toney (14 catches on 19 targets for 83 yards) and Skyy Moore (9 catches on 17 targets for 123 yards) were expected to be Mahomes’s top options in the receiver room this season but have underperformed thus far. Justin Watson leads all Kansas City receivers in yardage (219).

Justyn Ross has been on the field for a total of 54 offensive snaps through the first five weeks of the regular season, according to Pro Football Reference. 29 of those snaps came during Kansas City’s 41-10 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 3.

Speaking to the media after Kansas City’s Week 5 win, Patrick Mahomes shared his thoughts on Ross’s play versus the Vikings.