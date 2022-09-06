Former 1st-Round Pick Cut by Chiefs to Make Room for New Player

The Kansas City Chiefs added to their practice squad on September 5 with the addition of safety James Wiggins, a former draft pick of the Arizona Cardinals. But to officially sign Wiggins, the Chiefs need to release a player first, which they did on September 6.

The Chiefs released edge rusher Azur Kamara as a corresponding move for the signing of Wiggins, according to Arrowhead Live.

Azur Kamara’s practice squad contract was terminated as the corresponding move for the signing of James Wiggins. With an open spot on the 53 man roster, I’d guess he is brought back if a player is elevated. #Chiefs | #ChiefsKingdom — Arrowhead Live (@ArrowheadLive) September 6, 2022

Kamara entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent and started his career with the Dallas Cowboys in 2020. He remained in Dallas until December of 2021 when he was waived and then claimed by the Carolina Panthers. Kamara then joined the Chiefs in July of 2022.

Here are the other players that have also been added to Kansas City’s 16-player practice squad thus far:

WR Daurice Fountain

S Nazeeh Johnson

DT Danny Shelton

TE Kendall Blanton

LC Cole Christiansen

OL Mike Caliendo

TE Jordan Franks

QB Chris Oladokum

OL Austin Reiter

LB Jack Cochrane

WR Cornell Powell

DT Taylor Stallworth

RB Jerrion Ealy

S Zayne Anderson

LB Elijah Lee

Patrick Mahomes Was Nearly Drafted by NFC Squad

There’s little doubt that, when looking back, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the best player at his position from the 2017 NFL Draft class. That’s why it’s mind-boggling to know Mahomes went 10th overall in that draft and was drafted behind Mitchell Trubisky (2nd overall), who is on his third NFL team in his sixth season in the league.

However, apparently, one NFC team was ready to draft Mahomes had he fallen a little bit farther down the draft board. That team was the Arizona Cardinals, who held the 13th overall pick.

Then-Cardinals head coach and now front office executive for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bruce Arians, detailed on August 31 how he fully intended to draft Mahomes 13th overall in 2017.

“Oh I thought for sure when we were in Arizona we were getting Patrick Mahomes,” Arians said on the Pardon My Take podcast. “As that draft was falling, I was like ‘He’s ours, it’s either him or Deshaun (Watson).’ But Pat, he’s right there — Kansas City doesn’t need a quarterback. They take him, and [I was like] ‘What? They got Alex Smith, [he] just went to the Pro Bowl!”

Patrick Mahomes was ALMOST a Cardinal instead of a Chief, according to @BruceArians. Presented by @CoorsLight #ad pic.twitter.com/i7d2jWasww — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) August 31, 2022

How Draft Picks Panned Out for All Parties

Despite the assumption that Mahomes would fall right into their laps, the Cardinals watched Mahomes go 10th overall and Deshaun Watson 12th overall to the Houston Texans. Arizona ended up selecting linebacker Hassan Reddick with the 13th overall pick. The Cardinals let Reddick take to free agency after his rookie contract expired in 2021, and he is now on his second NFL team since then.

Mahomes in that same time span has been a league MVP, Super Bowl champion and MVP, made 2 Super Bowl appearances, and has been a Pro Bowler four times.

Arians also explained why he wanted to draft Mahomes — who Arians had as his top QB in that draft class — which makes the outcome that much more brutal for the future Hall of Fame coach.

“I went out to Lubbock and worked him out personally, and skill-wise he is off the chart,” Arians explained of Mahomes. “But mentally, he was right there with Peyton (Manning), Andrew (Luck), and Tom (Brady), I mean, he’s like, sharp, I mean, just really sharp.”

Mahomes landed in an ideal spot with Andy Reid and his coaching staff in Kansas City. However, it would have been entertaining to see Mahomes play for Arians, who has been dubbed a “quarterback whisperer” during his time in the NFL.