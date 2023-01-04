Chiefs Cut Ex-Raiders Draft Pick & Sign Brother of Patriots Starter: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs made a couple of transactions prior to their regular season finale against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Kansas City cut practice squad receiver Bryan Edwards and signed defensive lineman Daniel Wise to the practice squad, according to Nick Jacobs of KSHB 41 News on Wednesday, January 4.

Edwards, 24, was a third-round pick of the Raiders in 2020. After two seasons of underwhelming production for the Raiders (45-764-4 stat line over two seasons, per Pro Football Reference), he was traded to the Atlanta Falcons in May of 2021 in exchange for a seventh-round pick.

Edwards’ stint in Atlanta was short-lived, however, as he was cut by the team on November 28. On November 24, the Chiefs signed Edwards to their practice squad.

Although he was released, that doesn’t mean Edwards’ stint in Kansas City is officially over. NFL teams can begin signing free agents to Reserve/Future contracts on Monday, January 9. So, if Edwards clears waivers, he might opt to sign a new deal with the Chiefs next week so he can continue to work with them during the offseason with the hopes of carving a spot for himself on their 53-player roster next season.

Wise the Brother of Patriots Starter

Wise, 26, entered the league undrafted in 2019. He signed with the Dallas Cowboys on August 31 of that year and spent most of the 2019 season on the team’s practice squad. In March 2020, the Cowboys cut Wise, per Pro Football Reference.

After a short stint with the Arizona Cardinals during the 2020 season, Wise joined the then-Washington Football Team by way of their practice squad at the start of the 2021 season. It was in that same season that Wise was able to earn his first-ever NFL regular season snaps, playing in a total of 6 games for Washington before being placed on injured reserve on Christmas Eve.

Washington re-signed Wise in March, and he played in 11 more games for the Commanders this season before being cut on New Year’s Eve.

Wise is also the brother of New England Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr., who was a fourth-round pick of the Patriots in 2017. Since being drafted, Deatrich has played in 94 games for New England, accumulating 228 tackles, 75 quarterback hits, 25 tackles for loss, and 23.5 sacks, per Pro Football Reference.

Twitter Reacts to Chiefs’ Transactions

Twitter users reacted to Kansas City’s transactions on Tuesday.

“Won’t be shocked if we see Edwards back with the #Chiefs assuming he doesn’t get claimed on waivers,” Charles Goldman of Chiefs Wire. “Teams can begin signing players on reserve/future deals on Monday. As for former Kansas Jayhawk Daniel Wise – he is a player that K.C. has liked for a while.”

“Interesting to see the Chiefs cut Edwards given the uncertainty around Moore and Hardman and Cornell Powell going on the practice squad injured reserve,” Jared Sapp of Arrowhead Pride wrote. “Though there probably wasn’t a 2023 path to Edwards making the Chiefs if JuJu comes back.”

“Welp, thought Edwards could do something for us. Oh well,” another user wrote.

“Wow I thought Edwards had some juice coming out,” another user wrote.

“They do know we need WR right?” another user wrote.