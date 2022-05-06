5-Year Chiefs Journeyman Among 6 Players Cut by KC

The Kansas City Chiefs were active on the transaction wire on May 5, as they parted ways with six players on their roster. The Chiefs cut wide receivers Gehrig Dieter and Greg Jennings, tight ends Josh Pederson and Nakia Griffin-Stewart, defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal, and defensive end Jonathan Woodard, per the NFL’s personnel notice.

The Chiefs have waived six players: WR Gehrig Dieter

WR Gary Jennings

DT Lorenzo Neal

TE Josh Pederson

DE Jonathan Woodard

TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 5, 2022

The most notable name among the players released was Dieter. The Chiefs journeyman originally signed to Kansas City’s practice squad as an undrafted rookie in 2017. He has been active for a total of 10 games during his five years with the Chiefs, the last being on January 16, 2021, according to Pro Football Reference.

The latest Chiefs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Chiefs newsletter here!

Twitter users took notice of Dieter being cut, as he has garnered a reputation for being released and then re-joining Kansas City’s practice squad in some form or fashion during every year of his NFL career.

“Gehrig Dieter will be back by week 3. Dude has 9 lives,” one Twitter user wrote.

Gehrig Dieter will be back by week 3. Dude has 9 lives https://t.co/9mBON2ZZCM — jeremydmiller (@jeremydmiller) May 6, 2022

“Just give Dieter a contract that allows him to be on the Chiefs as long as 15 is at this point,” another user wrote.

Just give Dieter a contract that allows him to be on the Chiefs as long as 15 is at this point. https://t.co/A19az94VRK — DJ Jazzy Juris Doctor (@ChiefsfanCHI) May 5, 2022

“Is this the final round of Dieter? Hope he can hang around in some capacity-obviously well liked in the locker room,” another user wrote.

Is this the final round of Dieter? Hope he can hang around in some capacity-obviously well liked in the locker room. https://t.co/rx2g1M71QO — Tyler Watterson (@thebiggszone) May 5, 2022

Chiefs Invite Frank Clark’s Brother to Rookie Minicamp

The Chiefs have extended an invite to their rookie minicamp to Alabama State defensive tackle Christian Clark, brother of Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark, according to Maliik Obee of Draft HBCUs.

I’m told by Alabama State DT Christian Clark @clarkiethedon, he will be headed to the Kansas City @Chiefs Rookie Camp in hopes of joining his brother Super Bowl Champ & 3x Pro Bowler @TheRealFrankC_ #ChiefsKingdom @DraftHBCU #SignHBCUPlayers 🏈 pic.twitter.com/80ijBnjdqK — Maliik Obee (@NFLMaliik) May 3, 2022

The last two seasons of collegiate football for Christian Clark took place in the fall of 2020 and the spring of 2021. During the spring season, Clark played in five games and recorded 15 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and 1 forced fumble, per the ASU website. He was named First Team ALL-SWAC in the spring for the second season in a row.

During the fall of 2020, Clark played in 11 games, registering 40 total tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 2 blocked kicks, and 1.5 sacks.

Clark, whose connection to Kansas City’s 3-time Pro-Bowl edge rusher likely earned him the invite to rookie minicamp, will have to excel over the three-day camp to earn him a spot on the Chiefs’ 90-man roster.

Rookie minicamp will take place from May 7 to May 9.

Chiefs Won’t Play International Game in 2022

On Wednesday, May 4, the NFL announced the league matchups for their 2022 international games in England, Germany, and Mexico City.

Although Kansas City had a strong chance to be a part of the first-ever NFL game in Munich, Germany against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tampa Bay will instead be facing the Seattle Seahawks, according to the NFL.

Meanwhile, the three games in London, England will be the Minnesota Vikings against the New Orleans Saints, the New York Giants against the Green Bay Packers, and the Denver Broncos against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Mexico City game will feature the Arizona Cardinals facing the San Francisco 49ers.

The Chiefs will be playing in Germany soon, though. Kansas City was one of just four NFL teams that has “international marketing rights” in Germany, and all four teams will play in Munich at some point during the five-year term that the teams and Germany have agreed upon.

“If we’re not selected this year [for an international game], I think that we’ll be selected in the next two or three years,” Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said on April 29. “Obviously, we would be excited to play in Germany if the opportunity presents itself.”

Play

Chairman & CEO Clark Hunt Press Conference | 2022 NFL Draft Chairman & CEO Clark Hunt speaks with local media before the Chiefs begin day two of the 2022 NFL Draft. #NFLDraft Subscribe for more videos! bit.ly/2OuOUnB More Chiefs NFL action! bit.ly/2Moa1VR #KansasCityChiefs #Chiefs #NFL Follow Our Social Media! Website: chiefs.com/ Facebook: facebook.com/KansasCityChiefs Twitter: twitter.com/Chiefs Instagram: instagram.com/chiefs 2022-04-29T22:16:45Z