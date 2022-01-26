Chiefs Fan Earns Massive Payout for Storming Field During Game

The Kansas City Chiefs fan that stormed the field during the team’s game against the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round of the playoffs has received plenty of attention since the incident. Mainly because of the fashion in which he was taken down on the field. But, like in many of those instances, many of us are wondering — why would he storm the field?

Well, we have an answer.

A TikToker named trentsdreamco posted a video — which is now viral — in which a friend of the TikToker — the one who ran on the field — was bet $1,000 that he wouldn’t run onto the field during the game. After pledging that they would pay up if he did it, their friend followed through with his end of the bargain and marched his way onto the field in the fourth quarter. The rest is history.

Stefon Diggs Slams Fan on Field

While the CBS broadcast didn’t show the fan on the field, the commentators said he made his way onto the field in between plays while the Buffalo offense was in the midst of a drive.

What’s hilarious about the fan making his way onto the field wasn’t the act itself, but rather how he was taken down before he was detained by police.

As the fan ran past Buffalo’s offense, star receiver Stefon Diggs pummeled him to the ground, which gave the police time to get over to the member of Chiefs Kingdom before he could get up and run away again.

Diggs seemingly was releasing some aggression amid a game in which he had just three catches on six targets for seven yards.

Chiefs Beat Bills in Overtime

In what will go down as one of the best playoff games in recent memory, the Chiefs beat the Bills on Sunday, January 24 to advance to the AFC Championship Game.

While the teams exchanged blows throughout the game, the barrage of points scored didn’t happen until there were only two minutes left in the game. From that point until the end of regulation, both Kansas City and Buffalo scored a combined 25 points.

It started when the Bills capped off a 17-play, 75-yard drive with a touchdown and a successful two-point conversion to make the score 29-26 in favor of Buffalo. Kansas City responded with a five-play, 75-yard drive which ended with a Patrick Mahomes pass to Tyreek Hill, who put on the burners and scored a 64-yard touchdown. The point after attempt made it 33-29 Chiefs with 1:02 left in the game.

After Buffalo QB Josh Allen threw his fourth touchdown of the day to wide receiver Gabriel Davis with 13 seconds left in the game, the Chiefs took the ball 44 yards in 10 seconds on the following drive to set up a 49-yard field goal for Harrison Butker, which he made to send the game to overtime.

Kansas City won the overtime coin toss and elected to receive the ball. Mahomes and the Chiefs offense then marched 67 yards on seven plays and capped off the drive with a game-winning touchdown from Mahomes to tight end Travis Kelce.

“I want to say our fans were unbelievable, the commitment which they made for these playoffs, and that goes into this win. Then, being there next week I think is tremendous commitment and dedication to the Chiefs, and that’s why it is the Chiefs Kingdom. So, we appreciate every bit of it and the support,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said during his postgame press conference on Sunday, January 23. “Then, listen, we just all were part of one of the better games in the National Football League, and we were lucky to come out on that end of it. The guys battled their hearts out, both teams. I was proud of our guys for getting in there for four quarters and gutting it out. There were some huge plays made by the offense, defense and special teams.”



Chiefs Face Bengals in AFC Title Game

With another playoff win in the books, the Chiefs will now face the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Title game. The Bengals won their Divisional Round matchup against the Tennessee Titans 19-16 on Saturday, January 22.

Kansas City faced the Bengals most recently in Week 17 when the Chiefs lost to the Bengals in Cincinnati 34-31. In that game, Cincy QB Joe Burrow threw for 446 yards and four touchdowns. Bengals rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase also caught 11 balls for 266 and three touchdowns that day.

The AFC Championship Game between the Chiefs and Bengals will take place at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, January 30 at 2 p.m. Arrowhead Time.