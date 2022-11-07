Chiefs Fans Erupt Over Play of 5-Year Veteran: ‘Walking Dumpster Fire’

D

espite Patrick Mahomes throwing for 446 yards and having a career-high 68 pass attempts in Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans, the Kansas City Chiefs offense struggled to put points on the board in the 20-17 overtime victory.

Kansas City’s receivers struggling to get open downfield was part of the problem. But the offensive line didn’t grace Mahomes with time in the pocket consistently either. The unit allowed 37 total pressures (29 QB hurries, 4 sacks, 4 QB hits) on Mahomes in the 20-17 overtime win, per PFF. One Chiefs offensive lineman, in particular, received a lot of social media backlash for his subpar play in Week 9.

Starting right tackle Andrew Wylie, whose tenure with the Chiefs dates back to his time on the practice squad in 2017, gave up 8 total pressures (7 QB hurries, 1 QB hit) in the win over the Titans, per PFF. He now has 28 total pressures allowed this season (19 QB hurries, 6 sacks, 3 QB hits) along with having 7 penalties called on him through 8 games, according to PFF.

The Chiefs welcomed back third-year offensive tackle Lucas Niang (Reserve/PUP) to practice in Week 9, which opened his 21-day window to be activated and compete for reps at right tackle if Wylie continues to struggle.

Having below-average play from the right tackle spot will significantly impact the Chiefs’ offense as a whole down the stretch of the regular season and the postseason if it doesn’t improve. So, a change might be incoming.

Lucas Niang needs to play asap. Wylie is awful. — 🗣🎙‼️ (@LanceTHESPOKEN) November 7, 2022

Twitter Users Bash Wylie’s Play

Twitter users had many negative things to say about Wylie during the Week 9 Sunday Night Football matchup.

“Andrew Wylie continues to be a walking dumpster fire on that O-line. My god,” one Twitter user wrote.

Andrew Wylie continues to be a walking dumpster fire on that O-line. My god. — Rubber Toe 🎸 (@rawberto89) November 7, 2022

“Andrew Wylie is the worst offensive lineman I’ve ever seen in my life,” another user wrote.

Andrew Wylie is the worst offensive lineman I’ve ever seen in my life — Visions (❤️5-2🤍) (🧡6-3🤍) (@yVisionssss) November 7, 2022

“Andrew Wylie should be cut right now! Get his sorry f**king a*s off the field,” another user wrote.

Andrew Wylie should be cut right now! Get his sorry fucking ass off the field — Jeremy Huse (@GradeySzn) November 7, 2022

“Yo Andrew Wylie is getting abused again on the right side, very willing to kick the tires on Lucas Niang when healthy,” another user wrote.

Yo Andrew Wylie is getting abused again on the right side, very willing to kick the tires on Lucas Niang when healthy #ChiefsKingdom — Joe Scavella (@MrScavellz) November 7, 2022

“Can we please stop talking about Andrew Wylie? Almost every replay of him blocking being shown is a missed hold,” another user wrote.

Can we please stop talking about Andrew Wylie? Almost every replay of him blocking being shown is a missed hold — Sam Laws (@sammlaws) November 7, 2022

Chiefs Beat Titans 20-17

Despite struggling to put points on the board, the Chiefs beat the Titans in overtime in Week 9.

The leading recipients of Mahomes’ aforementioned high-volume passing effort were tight end Travis Kelce (10 catches, 106 receiving yards) and receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (10 catches, 88 receiving yards). Mahomes was the leading rusher for the Chiefs, picking up an additional 63 yards on the ground on 6 carries and had 1 rushing touchdown.

On 3rd & 9, QB Patrick Mahomes tucks the ball, shakes a tackle, and pushes his way into the end zone for a TD. 2-point attempt was good. Chiefs – 17

Titans – 17#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/f39GsloVyE — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) November 7, 2022

Kansas City’s defense, despite giving up 115 yards and 2 touchdowns to Derrick Henry, was sound in the win. The unit gave up just 229 yards of total offense to Tennessee and only allowed conversions on 1-of-11 third-down attempts by the Titans. Kansas City’s defense also registered 4 quarterback hits and 3 sacks on rookie Malik Willis, who started in place of injured Ryan Tannehill. Two of Kansas City’s sacks came on back-to-back plays on the game’s final drive.

The Chiefs will enter Week 10 with a 6-2 record and stay atop the AFC West ahead of the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3), Denver Broncos (3-5), and Las Vegas Raiders (2-6).

Next up on Kansas City’s schedule is a 12 p.m. Central Time on Sunday, November 13 at Arrowhead against the 3-6 Jacksonville Jaguars.