Tyreek Hill’s Future With Chiefs in Jeopardy: Report

The conversations between the Kansas City Chiefs and wide receiver Tyreek Hill have taken an abrupt turn

Extension talks between the Chiefs and Hill have stalled, and Kansas City has given Hill permission to seek a trade, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Another blockbuster coming? Despite an offer from the #Chiefs that would make superstar Tyreek Hill one of the highest-paid receivers, extension talks have stalled and Kansas City has now given Hill’s agent permission to seek a trade, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 23, 2022

Among the teams interested in trading for Hill are the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Jets and Dolphins are the two teams now vying for Tyreek Hill, who is expected to receive a massive contract extension from the team that trades for him, per sources. https://t.co/3R1OzqUEfV — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 23, 2022

Kansas City is seeking two first-round picks “and more,” in a trade for Hill, per Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network.

On March 12, Hill posted a tweet — which at the time didn’t seem cryptic — that read “we came a long way thank you chiefs kingdom I’m forever indebted.” At the time an extension between Hill and Kansas City seemed likely, as he was on the books with a $21.8 million cap hit in 2022, per Over The Cap, which is also the last year of his contract. So, Hill’s tweet read more as a thank you to the organization for keeping him around even longer.

On March 16, Rapoport reported that Hill and the Chiefs were “deep in talks” regarding a contract extension that could pay the veteran wideout upwards of $20 million per season on a “shorter deal”. However, those talks apparently never led to a deal that both parties could agree to.